Pune ATMS Report: Shivaji, Tilak Roads Most Congested; Airport, Nagar Road Fastest Routes | Anand Chaini

The Automated Traffic Management System (ATMS) report has revealed sharp contrasts in traffic movement across Pune, with core city roads witnessing heavy congestion while peripheral routes remained relatively smooth.

According to the report, the data was collected from 125 junctions covering 16 key corridors across Pune city. The average vehicular speed for the day was recorded at 24.3 kmph, slightly below the average recorded over the past week.

Among all routes, Airport Road recorded the highest average speed at 32.4 kmph, followed by Nagar Road at 31.7 kmph and Senapati Bapat Road (SB Road) at 26.4 kmph. These corridors showed comparatively free traffic flow throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the city’s central roads witnessed significant congestion. Shivaji Road remained the slowest corridor, with an average speed of just 15.1 kmph, followed by Tilak Road at 16.5 kmph and Bajirao Road at 18.6 kmph.

The study also indicated high traffic volume at major junctions such as Goodluck Chowk, Modern College, Seva Sadan and Rasta Peth, especially during peak hours between 9 am and 12 noon, and again from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the data shows improvement in traffic flow in the city compared to last year. “Dense commercial activity, narrow road width, and signal interruptions contributed to the bottlenecks in a few areas. However, our teams are trying their best to reduce traffic congestion on key roads,” he said.