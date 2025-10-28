 Pune ATMS Report: Shivaji, Tilak Roads Most Congested; Airport, Nagar Road Fastest Routes
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune ATMS Report: Shivaji, Tilak Roads Most Congested; Airport, Nagar Road Fastest Routes

Pune ATMS Report: Shivaji, Tilak Roads Most Congested; Airport, Nagar Road Fastest Routes

The study indicated high traffic volume at major junctions such as Goodluck Chowk, Modern College, Seva Sadan and Rasta Peth, especially during peak hours between 9 am and 12 noon, and again from 5 pm to 8 pm

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune ATMS Report: Shivaji, Tilak Roads Most Congested; Airport, Nagar Road Fastest Routes | Anand Chaini

The Automated Traffic Management System (ATMS) report has revealed sharp contrasts in traffic movement across Pune, with core city roads witnessing heavy congestion while peripheral routes remained relatively smooth.

According to the report, the data was collected from 125 junctions covering 16 key corridors across Pune city. The average vehicular speed for the day was recorded at 24.3 kmph, slightly below the average recorded over the past week.

Read Also
Pune Jain Trust Land Deal: Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Dhangekar Makes Another Explosive Claim
article-image

Among all routes, Airport Road recorded the highest average speed at 32.4 kmph, followed by Nagar Road at 31.7 kmph and Senapati Bapat Road (SB Road) at 26.4 kmph. These corridors showed comparatively free traffic flow throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the city’s central roads witnessed significant congestion. Shivaji Road remained the slowest corridor, with an average speed of just 15.1 kmph, followed by Tilak Road at 16.5 kmph and Bajirao Road at 18.6 kmph.

FPJ Shorts
UPPSC LT TGT Recruitment 2025: Exam Timetable For 7,466 Posts Released; Here's How To Download
UPPSC LT TGT Recruitment 2025: Exam Timetable For 7,466 Posts Released; Here's How To Download
Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'
Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'
The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed: Manoj Bajpayee Returns With New Threat In This Season; Here's To Know More About The Anticipated Series
The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed: Manoj Bajpayee Returns With New Threat In This Season; Here's To Know More About The Anticipated Series
Karnataka High Court Stays State Order Restricting RSS Gatherings Without Permission
Karnataka High Court Stays State Order Restricting RSS Gatherings Without Permission
Read Also
Call Forwarding Scam: The New Cybercrime Duping Pune Citizens Of Crores – Here’s How To Protect...
article-image

The study also indicated high traffic volume at major junctions such as Goodluck Chowk, Modern College, Seva Sadan and Rasta Peth, especially during peak hours between 9 am and 12 noon, and again from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the data shows improvement in traffic flow in the city compared to last year. “Dense commercial activity, narrow road width, and signal interruptions contributed to the bottlenecks in a few areas. However, our teams are trying their best to reduce traffic congestion on key roads,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fire At Waluj Industrial Estate Factory Causes Losses Worth Crores -...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fire At Waluj Industrial Estate Factory Causes Losses Worth Crores -...

Pune ATMS Report: Shivaji, Tilak Roads Most Congested; Airport, Nagar Road Fastest Routes

Pune ATMS Report: Shivaji, Tilak Roads Most Congested; Airport, Nagar Road Fastest Routes

Pune: Balewadi Residents Meet Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, Present Their Demands For Area's...

Pune: Balewadi Residents Meet Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, Present Their Demands For Area's...

Pune: Maharashtra Govt Gives Nod To PCMC’s Rs 526 Crore Indrayani River Revival Project

Pune: Maharashtra Govt Gives Nod To PCMC’s Rs 526 Crore Indrayani River Revival Project

Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Dhangekar Calls BJP Spokesperson Navnath Ban ‘Doreamon’; He Hits Back...

Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Dhangekar Calls BJP Spokesperson Navnath Ban ‘Doreamon’; He Hits Back...