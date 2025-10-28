Pune: Maharashtra Govt Gives Nod To PCMC’s Rs 526 Crore Indrayani River Revival Project | FPJ Photo

The Maharashtra government on Monday gave administrative approval to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Indrayani River revitalisation project of Rs 526 crore, which will probably be completed in two years. Now, the Indrayani River, which flows through the pilgrimage sites of Alandi and Dehu in Pune, may soon breathe a sigh of relief.

The Indrayani River originates from Kurwande village in Maval taluka and flows through the pilgrimage sites of Dehugaon and Alandi, and later joins the Bhima River. The Bhima River then takes the Mula-Mutha River and flows to Pandharpur via the Ujani Dam.

The river has a course of 18.80 kilometres through Pimpri-Chinchwad. As soon as the river enters the city, many drains and streams directly mix with the river. Due to this, the odour and colour of the river have started changing, and the clear water takes the form of a drain.

Water hyacinths have now covered a major portion of the river Indrayani. Chemical-contaminated water from industrial companies blends with the river through the Kudalwadi drain. Therefore, PCMC planned the ‘Indrayani’ Lake Revival Project, which got approved by the state-level technical committee in September. Now, with the administrative approval, the way has been cleared for the revitalisation of the riverbed within the municipal limits.

Drainage system for storing water

The revitalisation project will achieve all four aspects of river conservation, flood control, water treatment and beautification. Drainage system for storing rainwater, ‘interceptor’ to divert polluted water to the sewage project, bund construction for flood control, beautification of river banks, embankment of the riverbed, development of green areas on the river banks, and other work will be done together.

Moreover, sewage treatment plants of 40 and 20 million litres (MLD) capacity will be set up near the River Residency and the cemetery in Chikhali.

Key Features Of The Project

Total Allocation of Indrayani Lake Revival Project is 525 crore 82 lakh

50 per cent grant from the Central and State Governments, which will be given in three phases

50 per cent share from the Municipal Corporation

PCMC Chief Engineer, Sanjay Kulkarni, said, “As the revival project has received administrative approval from the state government, a tender process will be implemented soon. And the 18.80-kilometre river bed flowing through the municipal limits will be revived.”

Responding to the development, MLA Mahesh Landge said, “The Indrayani River is not just a subject of religious faith but is a lifeline directly linked to culture, environment and the health of Pune. Through this project, the Indrayani River will get a new lease of life, and pollution-free and safe banks will be created. Citizens will get the experience of a green and beautiful riverbank.”