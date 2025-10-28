Pune: Balewadi Residents Meet Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, Present Their Demands For Area's Development - VIDEO

Pune: Balewadi Residents Meet Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, Present Their Demands For Area's Development | Sourced

The active residents of the Balewadi Welfare Federation (BWF) met Union Minister and Member of Parliament Murlidhar Mohol on Monday to highlight several civic and infrastructure-related issues faced by residents of Balewadi and to seek government intervention for their resolution.

The residents of BWF submitted a detailed memorandum to the minister listing several key demands, including the completion of the Balewadi High Street to Wakad Kaspate Vasti Road, completion of the Laxmi Mata Mandir to Jupiter Hospital Road, construction of an underpass near 7 Avenues Society or the Balewadi Stadium main gate for alternate access to the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway, installation of traffic signals at Sai Chowk and Mamta Chowk, and a traffic circle at Dasara Chowk. They also put forth a demand for the commencement of MSEB sub-station work on priority, action on issues caused by a local wine shop in Balewadi, and highlighted issues like the establishment of a petrol pump in the Baner–Balewadi area.

According to BWF, theminister reviewed the memorandum in detail, heard all concerns, and instructed the respective officials to take necessary action.

Ashish Kotamkar, Secretary, Balewadi Welfare Federation, said, "While it was satisfying to see the Murlidhar Mohol listening attentively to the issues and demands presented by the Balewadi Welfare Federation delegation and directing the concerned officials to take note of the same, it remains to be seen whether the issues are attended to proactively by them or we still need to do continuous follow-up with the officials to get them resolved."

"Balewadi’s civic infrastructure has lagged behind its rapid urban growth for far too long. From unfinished roads to missing traffic signals, these gaps affect daily life and public safety. Our memorandum to the Union Minister is a call for swift, coordinated action. Citizens deserve infrastructure that keeps pace with their aspirations. Our Secretary, Ashish Kotamkar, will be taking the lead on follow-ups to ensure timely execution and accountability. Citizens deserve infrastructure that keeps pace with their aspirations," said Vandana Chaudhary, another resident.

"On-the-spot decisions were taken and communicated by the Minister. Let's hope that we get the results too," said BWF Committee Member Sunil Galankar.

Senior officials, including Additional Commissioner, PMC, Prithviraj BP; Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune; and Girish Dapkekar, Assistant Commissioner, Aundh Ward Office, PMC, were also present during the meeting.

BWF representatives stated that they plan to seek a follow-up meeting with the Minister in the coming days to track progress on the discussed issues.