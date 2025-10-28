Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Impartial Probe Into Satara Woman Doctor's Suicide Case |

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Mahila Aghadi has demanded a high-level and impartial inquiry into a suicide case in Satara, who was working as a woman medical officer at the Sub-District Hospital in Phaltan. A memorandum regarding this demand was submitted to District Collector Ayush Prasad.



The incident of suicide has shocked the state. In the message written on her palm before her death, the deceased accused Police Inspector Gopal Badane of rape and also alleged mental and physical harassment by Prashant Bankar and others.

Despite repeated complaints to the then Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police, no action was taken, allegedly due to deliberate negligence.



The memorandum stated that such serious allegations against officers responsible for protecting women and upholding law and order are deeply concerning and tarnish the image of the state administration. It urged the state government to ensure an independent, unbiased investigation and take strict action against those found guilty.

Read Also Nashik Police Crack Down On Prakash Londhe Gang, Invoke MCOCA In Organised Crime Case





The memorandum was signed by Bharati Tajanpure (Shiv Sena Core Committee Member), Swati Patil (District Organiser, Mahila Aghadi), Yogita Gaikwad, Shobha Donde, Sangeeta Gaikwad, Rani Gawli, Shobha Walzade, Suvarna Kalunge, Sharda Sapkal, Shobha Dive, Jayashree Khetade, Baby More, and Sindhu Wagh, among others.