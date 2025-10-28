Supreme Court Committee Stops Tree Cutting, Construction Along Pune’s Rivers | Sourced

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government to immediately stop all tree felling and construction activity along the Mula, Mutha, Mula-Mutha, Pavana and Indrayani rivers, citing violations of the apex court’s orders on the protection of forests.

The intervention of the SC came after representatives of the Jeevitnadi Living River Foundation, a non-profit organisation working to revive the Mula and Mutha rivers in Pune, alerted the committee about ongoing plans for large-scale tree felling in riparian forest zones despite clear directions from the Supreme Court.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, CEC Chairman Siddhanta Das expressed concern that authorities appear to be overlooking the Supreme Court’s March 4, 2025, order, which stated that the state must identify and protect deemed forest areas that function ecologically as forests, even if not officially notified as such.

The CEC has asked the Maharashtra government to immediately look into these complaints and to stop all tree felling in the concerned areas until the Supreme Court’s directions are fully complied with and a final compliance report is submitted to the court. It has specifically urged that the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations be directed to refrain from cutting or damaging any trees along the Mula and Mutha rivers. This includes halting tree removal related to the riverfront project, where felling of 1,009 trees and transplantation of 2,252 trees have been proposed along stretches from Surya Hospital, Wakad to Kaspate Vasti, Kaspate Bridge to Ingawale Ghat in Pimple Nilakh, and up to Old Sanghvi Bridge.

It further emphasised that the Expert Committee constituted by the Maharashtra government should conduct a thorough on-ground survey of the Mula-Mutha riparian zones to determine their ecological value and suitability for inclusion as “Deemed Forests.” It also instructed that all members of the foundation, citizens, and civil societies submit their objections.

The letter, signed by CEC Chairman Siddhanta Das, has also been marked to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Government of Maharashtra, Nagpur, and the Divisional Forest Officer, Pune District, for immediate action.

Environmentalists in Pune have welcomed the CEC’s timely intervention, calling it a crucial step toward protecting the city’s fragile river ecosystems from unplanned development and ensuring that environmental laws and Supreme Court orders are strictly followed.

Prajakta Mahajan, a volunteer at Pune River Revival, said, "I have filed a police complaint and also written to the police commissioner regarding the illegal tree felling along the Mula River. It is deeply concerning that the clear directives of the Supreme Court-appointed CEC are being violated in such an ecologically sensitive zone."

Subha Kulkarni, a volunteer at Jeevitnadi Living River Foundation, said, "It's a really welcome order from the Supreme Court CEC panel. Last week, one tree was felled despite SC directives on halting all tree felling in the riparian zones. Everything is questionable, as we can see the directives only on paper, and what happens in reality is a different picture. For the past eight years, we have been working to save the riparian zone, which is equal to a forest. The directives issued by the SC give us hope, and we want proper implementation to save the riparian ecosystem."

“This is a crucial intervention. The Mula-Mutha and other rivers form the city’s green lungs and natural flood buffers. Any tree felling here would cause irreversible ecological damage. With the Supreme Court keeping a close watch on the implementation of its forest protection orders, this directive is expected to put the brakes on all non-compliant activities along Pune’s riverbanks - at least until a detailed ecological survey determines their legal and environmental status," said an environmentalist associated with the Jeevitnadi Foundation.