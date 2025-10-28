 Pune Airport Strengthens Domestic, International Network Under New Winter Schedule - Details Inside
As per the new schedule, Pune will now be directly connected to two international destinations, Bangkok and Dubai

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Pune Airport Strengthens Domestic, International Network Under New Winter Schedule - Details Inside | Sourced

The Pune Airport has announced the commencement of its Winter Schedule 2025 and the expansion of flight operations in both domestic and international flights.

As per the new schedule, Pune will now be directly connected to two international destinations, Bangkok and Dubai.

Santosh Dhoke, Managing Director of Pune Airport, said, “Air India Express will operate daily flights to Bangkok, while IndiGo will fly on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. For Dubai, SpiceJet and IndiGo will each operate daily flights, further boosting Pune’s global connectivity for business and leisure travellers alike.”

On the domestic level, Pune Airport will connect passengers to 34 destinations across India, strengthening its position as a key aviation hub in Western India. The destinations include major cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Goa, Kochi, and Varanasi, among others.

According to the approved flight slots, airlines will operate 208 flights from Pune Airport under the Winter Schedule 2025. The number of flights may increase further based on factors such as aircraft availability, route optimisation, and crew deployment.

Meanwhile, Pune Airport has witnessed a significant rise in air cargo throughput during FY 2025–26, reflecting the growing trade and logistics activity in the region.

In September 2025, a total of 4,792.5 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo was handled, a robust increase of nearly 33% compared to 3,612.2 MT handled in September 2024.

For October 2025 (till October 26), Pune Airport has already handled 4,040 MT, nearing the total 4,309.7 MT achieved during the entire October 2024. The figures are expected to further rise due to increased movement of e-commerce goods, perishables, and high-value consignments.

The comparison clearly indicates stronger pre-Diwali logistics activity in 2025, supported by enhanced infrastructure, efficient facilitation, and close coordination among airlines, freight forwarders, and regulatory agencies.

Speaking on the performance, an AAI official stated, “The steady growth in cargo handling reflects Pune’s emergence as a key logistics hub in western India. Our focus remains on providing seamless cargo operations and ensuring faster turnaround during the festive season.”

