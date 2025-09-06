 VIDEOS: Kasba Ganpati Leads The Way As Visarjan Procession Begins In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEOS: Kasba Ganpati Leads The Way As Visarjan Procession Begins In Pune

VIDEOS: Kasba Ganpati Leads The Way As Visarjan Procession Begins In Pune

Pune Police had issued a detailed timetable for the immersion procession and urged mandals of all five 'Manache Ganpati' idols to start their processions early to ensure they end in time and do not stretch to the next day

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
VIDEOS: Kasba Ganpati Leads The Way As Visarjan Procession Begins In Pune | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Immersion processions of Ganesh idols began in Pune with the first 'Manacha' (eminent and revered) idol of Kasba Ganesh mandal on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the 10-day festival, on Saturday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Minister Chandrakant Patil participated in the procession of Kasba Ganpati that began in the morning amid sounds of 'dhol tasha'.

Pune Police had issued a detailed timetable for the immersion procession and urged mandals of all five 'Manache Ganpati' idols to start their processions early to ensure they end in time and do not stretch to the next day.

Read Also
VIDEOS: Ajit Pawar Performs Pooja At Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Ahead Of...
article-image

Decked in flowers, a beautifully decorated palanquin carrying the idol of Kasba Ganpati was welcomed by Pawar, Mohol and Patil before it set out for the procession.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan Women’s Team To Skip ICC World Cup Opening Ceremony In Guwahati Amid Strained Political Ties With India
Pakistan Women’s Team To Skip ICC World Cup Opening Ceremony In Guwahati Amid Strained Political Ties With India
Teachers In Jharkhand Mark Teacher's Day 2025 With Protest Over Unpaid Salaries
Teachers In Jharkhand Mark Teacher's Day 2025 With Protest Over Unpaid Salaries
CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Offs Released; Maths, Earth Sciences See Higher Benchmarks
CSIR NET June 2025 Cut-Offs Released; Maths, Earth Sciences See Higher Benchmarks
UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Across Uttar Pradesh, Thousands Appear For Exam
UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Across Uttar Pradesh, Thousands Appear For Exam

Speaking to reporters, Mohol said, "This year, mandals have decided to begin the processions early. I am sure that we will be able to end them in record time."

Four other Manache Ganapati - Tambadi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesriwada mandals - have also started their processions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEOS: Kasba Ganpati Leads The Way As Visarjan Procession Begins In Pune

VIDEOS: Kasba Ganpati Leads The Way As Visarjan Procession Begins In Pune

'Sack Ajit Pawar': Netizens Demand Action Amid Row Over Phone Call Threatening IPS Officer Anjali...

'Sack Ajit Pawar': Netizens Demand Action Amid Row Over Phone Call Threatening IPS Officer Anjali...

VIDEOS: Ajit Pawar Performs Pooja At Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Ahead Of...

VIDEOS: Ajit Pawar Performs Pooja At Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Ahead Of...

Who Was Ayush Alias Govind Komkar? 20-Year-Old Shot Dead In Pune’s Nana Peth On Ganpati Visarjan...

Who Was Ayush Alias Govind Komkar? 20-Year-Old Shot Dead In Pune’s Nana Peth On Ganpati Visarjan...

Ganesh Visarjan Eve In Pune Marred By Murder Of 20-Year-Old In Nana Peth; Preliminary Probe Links...

Ganesh Visarjan Eve In Pune Marred By Murder Of 20-Year-Old In Nana Peth; Preliminary Probe Links...