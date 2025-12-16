Miraas Unveiled: COEP Tech’s Impressions ’25 Weaves A Timeless Tapestry Of Art And Culture |

The curtains have fallen on the 10th edition of Impressions ’25, the flagship cultural festival of COEP Technological University. Over the course of three exhilarating days, the campus was transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity, adhering faithfully to this year's theme, “Miraas - Woven With Time.” From electrified dance battles to soul-stirring poetry, the fest was a resounding celebration of legacy, art, and the youthful spirit.

Day 1: A High-Octane Kickoff

The festival roared to life on Day 1, setting a high benchmark for the days to follow. The morning saw intense competition with the Nrityangana Elims and Saavani Elims filling the arenas with classical grace and vocal prowess.

Visual arts took centre stage at the Game of Shades and Coloursplash events in the ANC Arena, while the Artiskit competition in the Main Auditorium showcased theatrical ingenuity.

The energy surged outdoors at the Street Arena with Heat the Beat, where street dancers battled it out. Meanwhile, the Production Arena hosted the Versatile & Taleteller Elims, testing the diverse skills of storytellers and performers.

As the sun set, the mood shifted to high-energy beats with Bomb-A-Drop and the poetic intensity of Psycho Shayar. The first day concluded on a euphoric note with a pulsating DJ Night, leaving the crowd eager for more.

Day 2: The Momentum Builds

Day 2 was a spectacle of evolving narratives and fierce competition. The morning kicked off with the Nrityangana Finals, where finalists displayed mesmerising choreography. Simultaneously, the Comiking Elims and So Duet Elims brought laughter and harmony to the Mini Auditorium.

The campus buzzed with diverse acts, from the Stay Tuned musical showcase to the visually stunning Cosplay event at the Street Arena. The literary prowess of students was tested during the Andaaz-e-Bayaan Elims, while the Versatile & Taleteller Finals crowned their champions.

Music lovers were treated to High Current in the afternoon, followed by the fashion and style extravaganza, Swa(g) Desi, which lit up the Main Auditorium. The evening reached a crescendo with High Current Night, featuring a magnetic performance by The Western Ghats, whose fusion sounds perfectly encapsulated the fest's theme of blending tradition with modernity.

Day 3: A Grand Finale

The final day was a celebration of mastery and culmination. The stakes were high as the Andaaz-e-Bayaan Finals and So Duet Finals took over the Main Auditorium, delivering powerful performances that left the audience spellbound.

The Production Arena saw the spotlight turn to Limelight, while the Street Arena remained a hub of activity with Poona-05 and Boots and Cats, events that celebrated urban culture and rhythm. A major highlight of the afternoon was the back-to-back showcase of Comiking and the distinct Marathi Legends event, both of which drew packed crowds and raucous applause in the Main Auditorium.

As twilight approached, all roads led to the Concert Arena. The fest concluded with a massive Concert, a fitting finale that united thousands of students in music and dance.

Impressions ’25 did not just host events; it curated experiences. True to the theme Miraas, the festival succeeded in weaving together moments that will be cherished as part of COEP Tech’s enduring legacy. As the crowds dispersed, they took with them not just memories of competition, but the vibrant "Impression" of a legacy well-honoured.