 Minister Ashok Uike Dines With Students, Orders Cleanliness Drive At Nashik's Kanashi School After Students Fell Ill
Some students of the Government Ashram School in Kanashi in Kalwan taluka were admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Some students of the Government Ashram School in Kanashi in Kalwan taluka were admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell. Against this backdrop, Maharashtra’s Tribal Development Minister, Dr. Ashok Uike, visited the Ashram School in Kanashi. During this time, he interacted with the students and inquired about their health, and also had lunch with them.

Minister Dr. Uike visited the Ashram School in Kanshi, the Sub-District Hospital in Abhona and the Primary Health Centre in Kanashi in the evening. During this time, he interacted with the affected students and their parents and inquired about them. According to the information given by the Health Department, the condition of all the students is now stable.

During this visit, Minister Dr. Uike inspected the food being provided from the 'Central Kitchen' of the Ashram School. He had lunch with the students along with other dignitaries, including MLA Nitin Pawar, Assistant District Collector and Project Officer Naresh Akunuri and former Union Minister of State Dr Bharti Pawar. 

Minister Dr. Uike also directed to keep the hostel premises clean regularly and to spray smoke as required.

