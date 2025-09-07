Jalgaon’s Red Cross Society To Set Up Blood Banks In Every Taluka Under Five-Wing Plan |

To institutionalise compassion and make it a tradition to help the needy, the Red Cross Society of Jalgaon, a charitable organisation, is developing further in five institutions, and is expanding in 15 talukas of the district so that blood banks, blood collection centres and blood centres can be established in all these places.

The Red Cross Society of Jalgaon will be the first Red Cross Society in the country to do so.

The decision has been taken in the annual general meeting of the Red Cross Jalgaon held on Sunday, under the chairmanship of District Collector and Red Cross President Ayush Prasad.

Five permanent institutions will be set up so that the citizens of the district can benefit from the Red Cross and get help. Due to this, the help of the Red Cross will always be available with respect and trust without exception.

The heads of these five departments were announced in this meeting.

The first department is the Organisation Wing. At this time, the capacity and participation of every member and associate member of the Red Cross will be used properly. So that the Red Cross will always be active and efficient.

The second section is the Taluka Blood Bank Network. By setting up a blood bank in every taluka, the needy will be able to get blood easily, safely and at affordable prices in case of emergency.

Community OPD Program. Under this third section, these special OPDs will be run in areas where the prevalence of diseases is high - HIV / AIDS hotspots, TB and leprosy-prone areas. Also, the Measles-Free Jalgaon and Anaemia-Free Jalgaon campaigns will get direct support.

The fourth section is the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC). Therapy, assistive devices and palliative care will be available here. This organisation will work to ensure that children, disabled persons, accident victims and senior citizens can live with strength, support and dignity.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Ayush Prasad said, “Today, that for Red Cross, this is more than an agenda—it is an act of institution-building. By establishing these five arms of service, the Society is ensuring that humanitarian care in Jalgaon is not dependent on circumstances or individuals, but anchored in enduring structures. This is the essence of the Red Cross: to transform compassion into lasting institutions, so that help is not occasional, but permanent; not episodic, but continuous.”