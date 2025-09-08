Pune-Based Student In UK Accused Of Issuing Rape Threats To His Classmates; Outraged Netizens Demand Action

University of Manchester | Representational Image I File Photo

Pune: A shocking case has surfaced in the United Kingdom's (UK) Manchester area as an Indian student is being accused of giving rape threats to his classmates. This post is going viral on social media as multiple users are responding to it and even sharing their experiences.

According to reports, the person has been identified as Sanket Vilas Chaskar, a resident of Pune. He is currently studying at the University of Manchester in the UK’s northwestern area.

A social media post shows some chats allegedly sent by Chaskar where the threat messages are written in Marathi. The text message says, "You should have helped in assignments, or we wouldn’t have pressured you or teased you. You cannot do anything. If you don’t take the complaint back, we will rape you. We have already spoilt your master’s; now we will spoil your life. You won’t even be seen by your parents. We will see how you clear your master’s and get a job in the UK."

According to social media, at the University of Manchester, one of its students by the name of Sanket Chaskar, who is reportedly studying for an MSc in Aerospace Engineering Graduate Year, has been giving rape threats and more to a fellow student of his course. This reportedly happened because the accused asked for help with assignments, and the victim did not help him.

The harassment allegedly began after the accused asked the victim to be his girlfriend and she refused, as she was already in a relationship. It reportedly included defaming her in college and sabotaging her academics by tampering with projects and assignments she had submitted.

Even though the girl has reported this to the police and the college management with evidence, the management has allegedly told her not to expose this or else she would be suspended. Social media also claims that because of this, the girl has attempted to kill herself and is in the hospital right now.

One of the text messages sent by the accused read, "Even after getting a scholarship, your career is over. I told you not to complain. This has resulted in defamation and mental torture."

Netizens have reacted with anger to this. This issue has blown up on Reddit. One Reddit user said, "Shocking behaviour by this vile human. He is a disgrace to the name of Indians! Why are the Manchester police not taking action? She has already submitted evidence as per the post."

Another Reddit user said, "This should be taken seriously. Post it on X and some people in the government might see this. This is disgraceful."

Social media is once again stereotyping Indians, blaiming them of doing these things regularly. Action by authorities on the incident is still awaited.