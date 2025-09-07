Daughter-in-Law Strangles Aged Mother-in-Law To Death In Nashik |

A shocking incident has come to light in the Deolali Camp area, where a daughter-in-law strangled her 89-year-old mother-in-law to death over a minor reason. This incident has created a stir in the area, and the Nashik Road police have arrested the accused daughter-in-law.

According to the information received, this incident took place on September 2. The Sheikh family lives in Adkenagar in Deolali Camp. On the day of the incident, the brother-in-law of the deceased, Sakina Ghafar Sheikh (aged 89), asked the accused, Shabana Sheikh, to bring a paan to eat.

Shabana was troubled by her mother-in-law's being ill for the past few days. Due to this, a heated argument broke out between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law when she refused to bring the paan.

In a fit of anger, Shabana strangled her mother-in-law, Sakina. The distraught Sakina was immediately admitted to Bitco Hospital on Nashik Road for treatment. However, she died during treatment the next day (September 3).

In this incident, the Nashik Road Police registered a case against Shabana and arrested her. The police are investigating the matter further.