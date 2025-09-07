 Pune Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Eid-e-Milad Procession
Pune Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Eid-e-Milad Procession

The main procession will start from Mannu Shah Masjid in Nana Peth on Monday.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Pune Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Eid-e-Milad Procession

In the wake of the Eid-e-Milad procession to be held on Monday, September 8, the Pune Police’s traffic department has issued a traffic advisory for better traffic management.

The main procession will start from Mannu Shah Masjid in Nana Peth on Monday. The procession will pass through Sant Kabir Chowk, AD Camp Chowk, Bharat Cinema, Padamji Police Chowki, Nishnt Cinema, Bhagwandas Chawl, Chudaman Talim Chowk, Mukti Fauj Chowk, Qureshi Mosque, Jan Mohammed Road, Babajan Chowk, Char Bawdi Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market, Central Street, Bhopal Chowk, Gaon Kasab Mosque, Mukti Fauj Chowk, Pulgate Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Mohammed Rafi Chowk, Kohinoor Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Central Street Police Chowki, Sharbatawala Chowk, Quarter Gate Chowk, Sant Kabir Chowk on Laxmi Road, Nana Chawadi Chowk, Alpana Cinema, Hamje khan Chowk, turn left and go to Maharana Pratap Singh Road, Govind Halwai Chowk, Subhansha Dargah Chowk. 

The procession will conclude at City Jama Masjid in Shukrawar Peth.

article-image

“Drivers should use alternative routes. After the procession is on its way, the trailing roads will be opened to traffic. Except for emergency vehicles, all types of vehicles have been prohibited from plying on the procession route, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav.

article-image

Traffic changes in Khadki area

A procession will also be taken out from the Khadki area on Monday. The procession will pass through Ashooorkhana Chowk, Hule Road, Naveen Talim Chowk, Gopi Chowk, Tanga Stand Chowk, Crown Hotel, Tikaram Chowk, Maharashtra Bank Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, and Jama Masjid Chowk. The procession will conclude at Khadki Bazar.

