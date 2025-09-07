Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Celebrate 6th Foundation Day On September 9 | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University will celebrate its sixth foundation day on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the university’s Rukmini Auditorium.

The Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University, Dr R D Kulkarni, will grace the occasion as the chief guest. The programme will be held in the presence of MGM President Kamalkishore Kadam, Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, and Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, along with all deans, faculty members, students, and distinguished guests.

On the occasion of the foundation day, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mumbai University will also be signed.