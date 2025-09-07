 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Celebrate 6th Foundation Day On September 9
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Celebrate 6th Foundation Day On September 9

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Celebrate 6th Foundation Day On September 9

The programme will be held in the presence of MGM President Kamalkishore Kadam, Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, and Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, along with all deans, faculty members, students, and distinguished guests

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Celebrate 6th Foundation Day On September 9 | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University will celebrate its sixth foundation day on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the university’s Rukmini Auditorium.

The Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University, Dr R D Kulkarni, will grace the occasion as the chief guest. The programme will be held in the presence of MGM President Kamalkishore Kadam, Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, and Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, along with all deans, faculty members, students, and distinguished guests.

Read Also
Lord Ganesha Given Farewell Amid Dhol-Tasha & Enthusiasm In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
article-image

On the occasion of the foundation day, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mumbai University will also be signed.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Visit Punjab On September 9, Conduct Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas
PM Modi To Visit Punjab On September 9, Conduct Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas
Palghar News: Three Injured As Ceiling Slab Collapses In 30-Year-Old Virar Building
Palghar News: Three Injured As Ceiling Slab Collapses In 30-Year-Old Virar Building
Containers From Sunken Oman Ship Wash Ashore In Palghar’s Satpati, Shirgaon Beaches
Containers From Sunken Oman Ship Wash Ashore In Palghar’s Satpati, Shirgaon Beaches
Former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha Moves Karnataka High Court Against Banu Mushtaq’s Role In Dasara Inauguration
Former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha Moves Karnataka High Court Against Banu Mushtaq’s Role In Dasara Inauguration
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Celebrate 6th Foundation Day On September 9

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Celebrate 6th Foundation Day On September 9

Nanded: 1,750 Kunbi Records Found In 105 Villages During Scrutiny

Nanded: 1,750 Kunbi Records Found In 105 Villages During Scrutiny

Nanded District Administration Slaps ₹2.21 Crore Fine On PVR For Entertainment Tax Violation

Nanded District Administration Slaps ₹2.21 Crore Fine On PVR For Entertainment Tax Violation

Lord Ganesha Given Farewell Amid Dhol-Tasha & Enthusiasm In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lord Ganesha Given Farewell Amid Dhol-Tasha & Enthusiasm In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dharashiv: Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji College, Umarga, Signs MoU With ENSIN To Boost Entrepreneurship

Dharashiv: Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji College, Umarga, Signs MoU With ENSIN To Boost Entrepreneurship