Karnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says IMD

Karnataka Weather | Representative image

Bengaluru: Following days of intermittent rain, Karnataka's capital city is poised for another period of moderate to heavy showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rainfall is expected in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the sky is expected to be cloudy and it will remain throughout the day. The rainfall is likely to continue till October 15, 2025. The humidity is likely to be around 70 per cent.

KSNDMC shared a weather report

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Malnad and South Interior districts along with thunderstorms and strong winds till October 15."

Bengaluru weather for the upcoming days

According to the weather department, the rainfall is likely to continue till Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The skies are expected to be cloudy and it will remain the same throughout the day. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.