 Karnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says IMD
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says IMD

Karnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says IMD

Following days of intermittent rain, Karnataka's capital city is poised for another period of moderate to heavy showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka Weather | Representative image

Bengaluru: Following days of intermittent rain, Karnataka's capital city is poised for another period of moderate to heavy showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rainfall is expected in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the sky is expected to be cloudy and it will remain throughout the day. The rainfall is likely to continue till October 15, 2025. The humidity is likely to be around 70 per cent.

KSNDMC shared a weather report

FPJ Shorts
Under PM Modi’s Leadership, India Gave Pakistan A Strong Reply Through Operation Sindoor: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
Under PM Modi’s Leadership, India Gave Pakistan A Strong Reply Through Operation Sindoor: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime News: 64-Year-Old Caretaker Strangled By Roommate In Bandra West; Accused Arrested
Mumbai Crime News: 64-Year-Old Caretaker Strangled By Roommate In Bandra West; Accused Arrested
UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months
UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months
BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 For October 14 Exam Released; Check Details Here
BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 For October 14 Exam Released; Check Details Here

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Malnad and South Interior districts along with thunderstorms and strong winds till October 15."

Bengaluru weather for the upcoming days

According to the weather department, the rainfall is likely to continue till Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The skies are expected to be cloudy and it will remain the same throughout the day. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh October 12, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon Bids Goodbye; State Braces For Drop In...
article-image

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Strategy Is Different Today...,' AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Lauds Operation Sindoor; Says He Went...

'Strategy Is Different Today...,' AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Lauds Operation Sindoor; Says He Went...

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's...

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia On 106th Birth Anniversary, Recalls Her Role In...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia On 106th Birth Anniversary, Recalls Her Role In...

One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams...

One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams...

On Camera: Intern Doctor Slaps Elderly Patient Repeatedly For '10 Minutes' At Ajmer Hospital Over...

On Camera: Intern Doctor Slaps Elderly Patient Repeatedly For '10 Minutes' At Ajmer Hospital Over...