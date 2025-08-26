UP Govt To Launch Scholarship Scheme In Name Of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will introduce a scholarship scheme in the name of astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement on Monday during a civic felicitation ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow to honour Shukla, who recently returned from space.

The Chief Minister said Shukla is the first astronaut from the state and his achievement has brought immense pride to Uttar Pradesh. “The entire world has witnessed India’s strength in space through this mission. The experience gained will continue to benefit the country in the future. The state government will launch a scholarship scheme in Shubhanshu Shukla’s name that will help our younger generation,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He recalled that India got the opportunity to send an astronaut into space after four decades.

“Every Indian watched Shubhanshu’s journey with faith and confidence. His father served in the Secretariat Administration, and the values he imparted to his son have enhanced India’s honour. During his mission of 18 days, Shubhanshu completed more than 300 orbits around the Earth. Many people in Lucknow do not get a chance to see the entire city in a lifetime, yet Shubhanshu circled the whole planet. This is truly remarkable,” he added.

The Chief Minister said this achievement is not just a success of today but also a continuation of the legacy embedded in India’s heritage. “It reflects the extraordinary talent of our country. Shubhanshu’s experience will support India’s upcoming space missions, and the younger generation will learn from his journey,” he said.