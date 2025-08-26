Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP's Silence Over Akhilesh Dubey’s Arrest

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | ANI

Kanpur: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday strongly criticised the state government over the arrest of Kanpur lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, described as a close associate of the BJP. Yadav said it was unusual that Dubey, known for his influence, was caught before he could go underground. He added that despite serious allegations, no bulldozer action was being taken against him because of his political links.

Investigations revealed that Dubey had allegedly encroached on government properties worth nearly ₹2,500 crore to operate schools and guest houses. The SIT probe also exposed a network of extortion rackets, where over 54 false rape and POCSO cases were used to blackmail and trap individuals for money and land settlements. According to reports, innocent people were jailed on fabricated charges while Dubey’s gang collected crores through intimidation.

One case highlighted in the SIT report involved BJP leader Ravi Satyija, who was allegedly targeted with a false rape complaint over a property dispute. Satyija later admitted to paying money under pressure to settle the matter.

Despite five FIRs already filed, police action against Dubey has slowed down over the last five days. Locals allege that his close connections with senior police officers have ensured that further cases will not be registered. Yadav accused the government of double standards, arguing that bulldozers are used freely against opponents but never against BJP associates. The question now is whether the administration will act decisively or continue to shield him.