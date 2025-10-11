Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Metro Warehouse, Scrap Godown In Kanpur; Dramatic Video Surfaces

Kanpur: A massive fire broke out at a Metro warehouse and an adjoining scrap godown in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Saturday morning (October 11). After receiving the information, several fire tenders reached the spot.
Senior officials also rushed to the spot. A firefighting has been launched to control the blaze. The reason for the fire is yet to be known.
Visuals From The Spot:
In a video that surfaced online, an envelope of black smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among locals.
FPJ Shorts
Video: Prithvi Shaw & Musheer Khan Engage In Friendly Conversation After Their Heated On-Field Clash In Ranji Trophy Warm-up Match
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Requests Airfares At Reasonable Levels, Holds Review Meeting With Airline Officials
Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Sees 1,200 MoUs For ₹3.24 Lakh Crore Investment
ED Arrests Ashok Pal, CFO Of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power, In Money Laundering Case
So far, there are no reports of any injuries.
The extent of damage due to the fire is also not known.
More details are still awaited.