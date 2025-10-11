Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Metro Warehouse, Scrap Godown In Kanpur; Dramatic Video Surfaces

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Metro Warehouse, Scrap Godown In Kanpur (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Kanpur: A massive fire broke out at a Metro warehouse and an adjoining scrap godown in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Saturday morning (October 11). After receiving the information, several fire tenders reached the spot.

Senior officials also rushed to the spot. A firefighting has been launched to control the blaze. The reason for the fire is yet to be known.

Visuals From The Spot:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A major fire broke out at a Metro warehouse and an adjoining scrap godown in Kanpur. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. The incident occurred near the Morang Mandi in the Panki police…

In a video that surfaced online, an envelope of black smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among locals.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The extent of damage due to the fire is also not known.

More details are still awaited.