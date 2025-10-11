 Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety
IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
To enhance passenger safety, particularly for women and students, the Coimbatore City Police, in collaboration with the Corporation, has launched an initiative to install CCTV cameras in all buses operating across the city. | X @tnstcbus

Chennai: In a significant move to enhance passenger safety, particularly for women and students, the Coimbatore City Police, in collaboration with the Corporation, has launched an initiative to install CCTV cameras in all buses operating across the city.

According to the city police, Coimbatore has 153 private town buses and 117 private mofussil buses. Nearly all of them have been fitted with surveillance cameras covering both the passengers and the driver.

The initiative aims to improve safety standards, deter harassment, and help authorities investigate incidents more effectively.

Officials stated that compliance checks were carried out to ensure all private bus operators adhered to the directive.

The installation of CCTV systems has been found to benefit not only passengers but also the police and bus operators.

In several cases, the footage has served as vital evidence in resolving disputes and clarifying the causes of accidents, preventing unwarranted penalties, and enhancing accountability.

To extend the same level of safety to passengers of government buses, the city police have submitted a proposal seeking Rs 78.6 crore under the ‘Nirbhaya Fund’.

The project aims to introduce CCTV surveillance in all TNSTC buses operating within Coimbatore, with coverage extending to the footboard, passenger area, and driver’s cabin.

The proposal also includes provisions for cameras with a storage capacity of up to 60 days. Passenger safety advocates have highlighted the need for such surveillance, especially during peak hours when women and students are at greater risk of harassment.

CCTV-equipped buses have helped create a sense of security and deterred potential offenders, thereby improving the overall commuting experience.

The initiative marks a major step toward building a safer and more secure public transport system in Coimbatore.

Once implemented across all TNSTC buses, it will help ensure that every passenger -- irrespective of gender or age -- can travel with confidence and peace of mind.

