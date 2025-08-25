Noida Dowry Murder Case: Old VIDEO Of Nikki Bhati Happily Driving Mercedes Surfaces After Her Death

Screengrab Of Old VIDEO Of Nikki Bhati | Instagram/@_makeover_by__kancha

Greater Noida: An old video of Nikki Bhati, who died after being allegedly burnt alive by her husband in Greater Noida, has gone viral on social media. The video shows her smiling and happily driving a Mercedes. Nikki can be seen at the wheel, with another woman seated beside her, as a Haryanvi song plays in the background.

According to police, the attack followed an altercation over Nikki's wish to restart her beauty parlour. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, allegedly objected to her wish, saying that running a parlour and posting reels were “not allowed” in his family. The altercation soon turned violent before he allegedly set her ablaze.

Nikki and Kanchan ran a beauty parlour together and actively promoted it on Instagram and YouTube. One of their Instagram pages has more than 58,000 followers. Nikki's throwback video was posted was posted on that handle.

Nikki and her elder sister Kanchan had married into the same family in December 2016. Nikki married Vipin, while Kanchan married his brother Rohit. The deceased's family has claimed that she faced relentless harassment for dowry ever since her wedding, despite already giving her in-laws a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, gold and cash. However, the in-laws reportedly continued to demand ₹36 lakh more and also had their eyes on her father's Mercedes.

Minor Son Witnessed Entire Incident

Her minor son witnessed the incident and later confirmed that his father had killed his mother. Nikki died while being taken to a Delhi hospital on Thursday.

According to Nikki’s son, she was thrashed before being set on fire. “They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter,” he said, as quoted by local media.

“They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4:00 am. They told me, ‘We have got dowry for one, what about the other?’” Kanchan said.