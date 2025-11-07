 Migrant Worker From Madhya Pradesh Beaten In Surat, Forced To Lick Attacker's Feet On Video; Police Launch Investigation
The victim, identified as Sudhir Kumar Pandey from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, was allegedly beaten and forced to lick his attacker's feet at knifepoint.

Updated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Surat: A disturbing video from Gujarat’s Surat surfaced on social media, wherein a migrant worker is being assaulted, humiliated and threatened with a knife by a man.

The victim, identified as Sudhir Kumar Pandey from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, was allegedly beaten and forced to lick his attacker's feet at knifepoint. The disturbing assault, captured in a video, led to police action against the accused.

Assault caught on camera

The incident reportedly took place at an eatery in the Amroli area where Pandey was employed. In the footage, the victim can be seen pleading for forgiveness while being beaten and threatened by a man he refers to as “Bhola Bhai”. The attacker, holding a knife, is seen forcing Pandey to apologise and lick his feet. During the video, Pandey can be heard saying, “Bhola Bhai, I will never return to Surat.”

A second video shows the attacker, dressed in a red T-shirt, continuing the assault and pulling Pandey’s hair. The perpetrator reportedly recorded and circulated both clips on social media. Following the incident, Pandey fled Surat out of fear.

Victims gives statement

In a new statement given to Neo Politico, Pandey alleged that two men, Krishna Yadav and Bhola Yadav, were responsible for the assault. He said he had previously worked with Krishna in Surat but left the job recently. “I used to work in Surat with Krishna Bhai, then I stopped working there and shifted to another place. When I called Krishna to inform him, he locked me in a room and beat me up. Krishna and Bhola beat me up,” Pandey said.

Pandey added that while he received some help from local contacts Mintu Pandey and Baheri TI Rajesh Pandey, he did not get further assistance from authorities beyond a phone call.

Surat Police have launched an enquiry and will soon apprehend the accused. Officials have said that the investigation will proceed based on the content of the videos and available testimony.

