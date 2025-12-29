Kerala Lottery Result Live, December 29, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-35 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala, December 8: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-35 lottery results for Monday, December 29, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-35 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-35 for Monday, 29-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BH 559235 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SHAJI P A

Agency No.: Y 2766

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 559235 BB 559235

BC 559235 BD 559235

BE 559235 BF 559235

BG 559235 BJ 559235

BK 559235 BL 559235 BM 559235

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BG 798832 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: MOHAMMED SHAHIL P M

Agency No.: D 5825

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BH 720308 (KATTAPPANA)

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0684 1266 3227 3407 3478 3682 4517 4526 4565 5194 5877 7050 7337 8273 8670 8820 9335 9455 9585

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0317 1932 2628 5001 6611 8057

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0082 0374 1500 2474 2482 2658 2712 2790 2975 3552 3616 3674 3966 5008 5237 5791 6192 6352 6924 7386 7520 7551 8303 8785 9473

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0113 0336 0353 0687 0695 0702 0747 1232 1364 1437 1467 1481 1573 1794 1869 2223 2277 2324 2392 2728 2781 2851 2895 3088 3094 3329 3427 3495 3557 3643 3711 3814 3887 3929 4106 4315 4374 4635 4848 4974 5009 5031 5047 5243 5261 5576 5684 5695 5737 5878 6034 6414 6451 6732 7106 7336 7338 7402 7464 7827 7930 7989 8597 8616 8632 8633 9121 9185 9240 9292 9334 9508 9577 9612 9810 9997

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

5708 6225 3018 6127 1745 2612 7353 1941 1207 2039 7871 4287 4583 5251 7571 2730 5429 6064 2113 5022 2282 9582 4837 3419 1510 9801 2348 1240 2548 1695 5719 2242 8163 1761 0127 7693...

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

...

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-35: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.