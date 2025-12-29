'Passengers Ko Bhooka Maar Rahe Hai': Agitated Passenger Confronts Staff Over Meal Delay Inside Vande Bharat; Chaos Erupts After Food Found Stacked | Viral Video

A viral video shows an agitated passenger confronting railway staff over delayed meals on a fog-hit Vande Bharat train | X/ @Benarasiyaa

Dense fog gripping large parts of North India since December 24 has severely disrupted rail services, causing long delays to premium trains such as Vande Bharat and Rajdhani. The prolonged disruption left many passengers stranded for hours without adequate food and refreshments, triggering anger and distress onboard Vande Bharat train. Chaotic scenes were later witnessed inside a passenger coach.

Passenger Confronts Support Staff Over Food Delay

A video of a confrontation between a passenger and railway support staff has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the passenger is heard complaining that meals included in the ticket package had been delayed for over 12 hours. He is seen standing in what appears to be the loco pilot’s cab area, visibly agitated over the inconvenience.

“We have the whole package, meals included. There are senior citizens and children on this train who have been starving for the last 12 hours,” the passenger can be heard telling the support staff.

Staff’s Response Sparks Further Anger

The support staff member, speaking in a rude and monotonous tone, repeatedly asks the passenger which train he is calling from. The response appears to further escalate tensions, prompting a woman standing beside the passenger to intervene. She is heard shouting at the staff member, demanding answers and accountability for the delay. Shortly after, the staff abruptly disconnects the call.

Chaos Inside Coach, Staff Try to Pacify Passengers

Following the call, the agitated passengers are seen shouting at staff present at the location. Additional railway personnel later arrive and attempt to calm the situation and manage the crowd inside the coach.

Second Video Shows Meals Being Distributed

In a follow-up video, passengers are seen inside a coach area used as a mini pantry or catering storage section. Catering staff in uniform are present, and stacks of pre-packed IRCTC ready-to-eat meal boxes are visible on shelves in a designated onboard space. Passengers are later seen distributing the food items among themselves.

Fog Continues to Disrupt Rail Operations

Dense fog across the Indo-Gangetic Plains including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and Haryana regularly disrupts train operations every winter. In December 2025, persistent fog since mid-month resulted in widespread delays, with premium trains such as Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, and Tejas running 8 to 18 hours late in several instances.