Kerala Lottery Result: October 22, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-23 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-23 will be announced today, Wednesday, October 22 at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-23 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-23 for Wednesday, 22-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DL 966451 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: SASI BALAN

Agency No.: E 7620

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 966451 DB 966451

DC 966451 DD 966451

DE 966451 DF 966451

DG 966451 DH 966451

DJ 966451 DK 966451 DM 966451

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DM 279062 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: S SREEJA

Agency No.: P 2254

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DM 591420 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: SHIBU K

Agency No.: A 5269

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1256 1762 2533 2553 2856 3227 3643 3853 4035 4316 6188 6209 7041 7849 8054 8598 8984 9448 9756

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2296 2520 4637 6337 8350 8745

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0164 0355 0506 1356 1449 2569 2817 3109 3213 3498 3544 4543 5321 6193 6441 6614 6620 7535 7552 8148 8542 9116 9557 9840 9843

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0180 0315 0738 0783 0798 0834 0993 1031 1289 1569 1758 1784 1837 1849 1855 2044 2115 2486 2609 2626 2857 2896 3013 3064 3174 3477 3521 3667 3902 4384 4406 4590 4881 4937 5023 5105 5190 5221 5288 5377 5486 5587 5800 5907 5951 6005 6024 6665 6767 7113 7211 7370 7385 7497 7580 7615 7711 7889 7903 7950 8014 8117 8755 8817 8819 8854 9042 9168 9176 9344 9346 9393 9502 9636 9716 9755

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0042 0181 0212 0323 0363 0385 0523 0560 0595 0714 0735 1123 1243 1671 1796 1819 1922 1986 2036 2104 2448 2537 2711 2873 2958 3065 3104 3513 3698 3758 3793 3852 3890 3898 4025 4164 4168 4201 4307 4339 4392 4427 4610 4706 4752 4767 4813 4905 4907 5001 5082 5084 5254 5268 5310 5382 5388 5944 5958 6132 6164 6210 6395 6628 6744 6875 6946 7009 7054 7169 7319 7367 7414 7618 7769 7773 7802 7838 7959 8023 8161 8197 8205 8318 8436 8477 8569 8580 8699 8824 8842 9264 9306 9662 9669 9932

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0056 0105 0106 0167 0293 0370 0399 0406 0441 0447 0513 0570 0633 0652 0773 0786 0826 0836 0939 0945 1200 1249 1297 1321 1383 1425 1537 1641 1732 1749 1946 2175 2285 2521 2522 2566 2728 2742 2864 2891 2893 2967 3256 3364 3392 3459 3514 3644 3717 3777 3794 3809 3894 3910 3983 4000 4090 4334 4336 4357 4457 4478 4486 4601 4722 4740 5049 5114 5367 5410 5424 5475 5552 5789 6046 6152 6278 6287 6390 6554 6670 6724 6734 6754 6816 6848 6901 6905 6948 7080 7093 7095 7222 7230 7325 7405 7458 7500 7601 7625 7653 7739 7746 7878 7939 7979 7981 8030 8139 8159 8218 8269 8409 8410 8648 8696 8803 8886 8937 8947 9051 9095 9121 9203 9375 9426 9603 9633 9664 9758 9764 9793 9815 9867 9873 9926 9978 9987

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-23: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.50,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.25,00,000

4th Prize Rs.1,00,000

5th Prize Rs.5,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.