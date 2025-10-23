UP: Bijnor Cop Line Attached After Video Of Him Dragging Woman By Hair Goes Viral

Bijnor: A late-night brawl between two groups in Daranagar Ganj area under Kotwali City police station turned chaotic on Tuesday, escalating into a stone-pelting frenzy fueled by alcohol. The incident, which left the locality in panic, has sparked outrage after a viral social media video allegedly showed policemen manhandling women, including dragging one by her hair.

The altercation reportedly began around the Ambedkar Dharmshala in Daranagar Ganj village, where two men from the same community, Manoj and Kuldeep, were consuming alcohol. What started as a verbal spat quickly spiraled into physical scuffles, drawing in supporters from both sides. After both sides started hurling stones at others, locals alerted the police.

Officers from Kotwali City police station rushed to the spot and managed to disperse the crowd, resorting to lathi charges to control the mob. During this, around half a dozen youths from both factions were detained and taken to the station for questioning. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections for rioting and affray, with investigations underway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the police intervention has drawn sharp criticism from villagers, who allege brutality and indecent behavior toward women. Among the complainants is Kajal, a young woman, and her mother Geeta, who claimed officers physically assaulted them during the dispersal. A clip from the incident, capturing a policeman pulling a woman's hair has gone viral on the social media.

On Wednesday, a large group of villagers, including Geeta and local resident Vipin, stormed the police station demanding action against Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Tyagi, whom they accused of overseeing the misconduct.

In response, Bijnor police issued a statement on Thursday confirming departmental action. "The accused officer has been placed under line attachment, and proceedings against him are in progress," police said.