 'Pushed, Assaulted, Uniform Torn': Viral Video Shows UP Cops Attacked By Women Family Members Of Accused In Hapur
Family members of a man, who allegedly posted a photo with a weapon on social media, assaulted police personnel who went to his house to arrest him.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Viral Video Shows Cops Attacked By Women Family Members Of Accused In Hapur (Screengrab) | X/@HindiKhabar

Hapur: Two cops were reportedly attacked by family members after the police raided the house on Sunday night to arrest a man named Asif, who allegedly posted a photo with a weapon on social media. The incident was caught on camera, and the video soon went viral on social media.

In the viral video, two female members of the family could be seen attacking the cops. The woman started shouting and even tore the uniform of the police personnel.

The video shows the cops trying to get into the room to arrest Asif, but the women grabbed their uniforms. According to a report by NDTV India, when the police reached Asif's home for questioning regarding his social media post, his family members suddenly attacked the cops.

Video of The Incident:

The police managed to arrest Asif. Meanwhile, a case has also been filed against six members of Asif's family.

According to their report, a video of a man brandishing weapons went viral on social media in Hapur. The police swung into action after the video surfaced. The police personnel were attacked when they arrested Asif and were taking him to a police station.

After receiving the information about the incident, a large number of police personnel rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

