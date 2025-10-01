Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Launch Search Operation After Suspicious Movement In Kathua

Security Forces Launch Search Operation After Suspicious Movement In Kathua |

Jammu: Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation after getting information about suspicious movement in the Rajbagh sector of the Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The search operation was jointly launched by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the area along the Ujh river near the Jhathana village located near the International Border, the officials said.

They said the locals reported the movement of three suspected persons, including one carrying a heavy backpack, and accordingly, the joint search parties moved in and are conducting a thorough combing operation since early morning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The search parties have not come across any suspected person so far but footprints confirmed movement of some persons, the officials said.

The operation was going on when the last reports were received, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)