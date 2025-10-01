 Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Launch Search Operation After Suspicious Movement In Kathua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Launch Search Operation After Suspicious Movement In Kathua

Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Launch Search Operation After Suspicious Movement In Kathua

The search operation was jointly launched by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the area along the Ujh river near the Jhathana village located near the International Border, the officials said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Security Forces Launch Search Operation After Suspicious Movement In Kathua |

Jammu: Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation after getting information about suspicious movement in the Rajbagh sector of the Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The search operation was jointly launched by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the area along the Ujh river near the Jhathana village located near the International Border, the officials said.

They said the locals reported the movement of three suspected persons, including one carrying a heavy backpack, and accordingly, the joint search parties moved in and are conducting a thorough combing operation since early morning.

The search parties have not come across any suspected person so far but footprints confirmed movement of some persons, the officials said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Online Auction Of Properties To Recover ₹8.55 Crore In Long-Pending Property Tax Dues
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Online Auction Of Properties To Recover ₹8.55 Crore In Long-Pending Property Tax Dues
'India Humaare Baap Nahin Hai': Pakistan Fan Issues Apology After Video Of His Angry Rant Over Team's Crushing Defeat In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Goes Viral
'India Humaare Baap Nahin Hai': Pakistan Fan Issues Apology After Video Of His Angry Rant Over Team's Crushing Defeat In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Goes Viral
Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena
Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena
Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness Pledge
Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness Pledge

The operation was going on when the last reports were received, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His 156th Birth Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His 156th Birth Anniversary

Fake Photos With PM Modi, Obama, S*x Toy & Porn CDs Recovered From Self-Styled Godman Swami...

Fake Photos With PM Modi, Obama, S*x Toy & Porn CDs Recovered From Self-Styled Godman Swami...

'Do Bora Cement, Drum Le Bu Ka Ho': Durga Puja Pandal Depicts Meerut’s Infamous ‘Blue Drum’...

'Do Bora Cement, Drum Le Bu Ka Ho': Durga Puja Pandal Depicts Meerut’s Infamous ‘Blue Drum’...

Dussehra 2025 Celebrations: UP Village Marks Festival By Worshipping Ravana Instead Of Burning His...

Dussehra 2025 Celebrations: UP Village Marks Festival By Worshipping Ravana Instead Of Burning His...

Rajasthan: Cough Syrup Claims Lives Of 2 Children; Doctor Collapses After Consuming It To Prove...

Rajasthan: Cough Syrup Claims Lives Of 2 Children; Doctor Collapses After Consuming It To Prove...