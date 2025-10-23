VIDEO Shows Exact Moment Of Nitrogen Cylinder Blast In Haryana's Karnal

CCTV screengrab | X/@tweet_sandeep

Karnal: A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana's Karnal. A nitrogen gas cylinder exploded in the Ramnagar area of Karnal on Thursday morning.

The impact of the blast was so powerful that it shattered window panes in nearby homes and broke the windshields of cars parked on the street. Fortunately, no one was inside the houses or vehicles at the time of the explosion. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Reportedly, residents of Ramnagar Colony were asleep in their homes around 8 a.m. when a loud explosion, accompanied by the sound of shattering glass, sent them panicking and running outside.

Upon coming out, they saw that the nitrogen cylinder had exploded, scattering shards of glass across the street. The main door of the house where the cylinder was stored was blown off its hinges by the force of the blast. CCTV footage capturing the exact moment of the explosion has since surfaced.

Reportedly, locals claim that people selling balloons had been warned against using such gas cylinders in the area. They said that although there was a warehouse where they worked, they still kept the cylinders at home. The landlord had been repeatedly cautioned that carrying out this activity in a residential area could be dangerous, but no one heeded the warnings.

Dainik Bhaskar spoke to an eyewitness, a woman who was sweeping and came outside to throw away garbage when the explosion took place. She reported that, with the blast, the gas cylinder began spinning violently under the pressure.

She ran away in fear, but the cylinder then exploded. The woman said, "If I had stayed there for a few more seconds, it could have been a major accident."

Police Action

Police said the matter is being investigated and if a formal complaint is received, action will be taken according to the law.