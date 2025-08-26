Video: Carlos Alcaraz Plays Mighty Golf Swing With His Tennis Racket To Acknowledge Legendary Golfer Rory McIlroy's Presence During US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz and Rory McIlroy. | (Credits: X)

Spanish Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz played a mighty golf swing to acknowledge the presence of Golf legend Rory McIlroy amid his US Open 2025 opening match. In a video shared on social media, the youngster swung his tennis racket as if it was a golf cart as McIlroy was seen smiling after the cameras panned to him.

McIlroy, a former No.1 rank holder in Official World Golf ranking, is one of the best ever to grace the sport and spent more than 100 weeks at the summit. The 36-year-old Northern Ireland golfer became a major champion on five occasions and the sixth man to achieve a modern career grand slam.

"It was the first time that I met him" - Carlos Alcaraz on coming across with Rory McIlroy

Opening up about his experience of speaking to Alcaraz, the Spainard stated that it was incredible to do so and always loved watching him play golf.

"It was the first time that I met him. It was such an honour. On the last day of the Masters I had just won Monte Carlo and I was on my phone cheering on him. It was an unbelievable experience meeting him and having a chance to talk a little bit with him. It's just amazing to watch his golf."

The 22-year-old defeated his American opponent Reilly Opelka with a comprehensive 6-4 7-5 6-4 to progress to the second round of US Open. Alcaraz had won the French Open this year by defeating Italy's Jannik Sinner but lost to the same opponent in the final of Wimbledon. He had won the US Open title in 2022 and will be keen to repeat his success this year too.