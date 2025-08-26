Video: Ruturaj Gaikwad Seemingly Forgets To Celebrate After Reaching His Ton In 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament Match vs Himachal Pradesh

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a ton on Day 1 of 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament match against Himachal Pradesh. | (Credits: X)

Maharashtra cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad seemed to have forgotten about reaching his hundred on Day 1 of the 2025 Buchi Babu tournament match against Himachal Pradesh. After taking a single to complete his ton and reaching the non-striker's end, the right-handed batter didn't celebrate it at all as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Gaikwad struggled in the match against Chhattisgarh, making scores of 1 and 11 as Maharashtra lost despite Prithvi Shaw's valiant hundred. Nevertheless, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has made the opportunity count, getting to the three-figure mark only off 122 deliveries. He nonchalantly got to the non-striker's end and did not celebrate the milestone.

Watch the below video:

Gaikwad, nevertheless, was dismissed for 133 by Prince Thakur, who held on to a caught and bowled opportunity. The 28-year-old had stitched a 120-run stand with Arshin Kulkarni, who made a 146. Captain Ankit Bawane is currently batting with Harshal Kate and Maharashtra's score has gone past 350.