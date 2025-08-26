 Video: Ruturaj Gaikwad Seemingly Forgets To Celebrate After Reaching His Ton In 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament Match vs Himachal Pradesh
Maharashtra cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad seemed to have forgotten about reaching his hundred on Day 1 of the 2025 Buchi Babu tournament match against Himachal Pradesh. After taking a single to complete his ton and reaching the non-striker's end, the right-handed batter didn't celebrate it at all as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a ton on Day 1 of 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament match against Himachal Pradesh. | (Credits: X)

Gaikwad struggled in the match against Chhattisgarh, making scores of 1 and 11 as Maharashtra lost despite Prithvi Shaw's valiant hundred. Nevertheless, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has made the opportunity count, getting to the three-figure mark only off 122 deliveries. He nonchalantly got to the non-striker's end and did not celebrate the milestone.

Watch the below video:

Gaikwad, nevertheless, was dismissed for 133 by Prince Thakur, who held on to a caught and bowled opportunity. The 28-year-old had stitched a 120-run stand with Arshin Kulkarni, who made a 146. Captain Ankit Bawane is currently batting with Harshal Kate and Maharashtra's score has gone past 350.

