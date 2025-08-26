Why Did Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Don Bizarre Outfit For Notting Hill Carnival Party In London? Check Video

Cole Palmer. | (Image Credits: X)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer was spotted at the Notting Hill Carnival party in a peculiar attire as a video of him walking in London surfaced on social media. Palmer was seen donning an all-black attire, including a long-sleeve jacket and head cap along with fake dreadlocks. The look was completed with a pair of sunglasses along with a face mask to stay seemingly anonymous.

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual Caribbean event that is taken place since 1996 and happens on the streets of the Notting Hill area of Kensington, over the August Bank Holiday weekend. It is reportedly the biggest street party in Europe and is set to attract massive crowds over three days.

Palmer notably has Caribbean roots as his grandfather was born in St.Kitts.

"Landing in St Kitt’s off the back of winning the trophy felt really special" - Cole Palmer after winning FIFA Club World Cup trophy

Meanwhile, Palmer had revealed that it was ecstatic to land in St. Kitts after his winning the FIFA Club World Cup trophy with Chelsea. The star footballer said he was excited to explore everything that St. Kitts had to offer. He stated, as quoted by sun.co.uk:

"Landing in St Kitt’s off the back of winning the trophy felt really special. It’s where my grandad’s love for football started. The island’s beautiful and really chilled. I can’t wait to explore the mountains, rainforest and sea — and to try out the food."

Meanwhile, Chelsea started their ongoing season of Premier League with a resounding 5-1 win over West Ham. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old was forced to pull out of the clash after sustaining an injury to his groin. Hence, Chelsea are waiting for the results of MRI scan ahead of their clash against Fulham on August 30.