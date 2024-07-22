 Video: Shoaib Bashir Does England Footballer Cole Palmer's 'Cold' Celebration After Dismissing Alick Athanaze On Day 4 Of ENG vs WI 2nd Test
Shoaib Bashir was the star performer for England in the second innings as he picked five wickets while conceding just 41 runs with an economy rate of 3.70 in 11.1 overs as the hosts defeated the touring Caribbean side by 241 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead with a match to spare.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
article-image

England spinner Shoaib Bashir did his country footballer Cole Palmer's 'cold' celebration after dismissing Alick Athanaze on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge on Sunday, July 21.

article-image

Chasing a 385-run target after dismissing England for 425, West Indies were rattled by hosts' bowling attack as they were bundled out for 143 in 36.1 overs. Shoaib Bashir left West Indies in a reeling position after dismissing Alick Athanaze at 82/5.

The dismissal took place in the 19th over of the West Indies run-chase when Athanaze attempted to defend the ball off Bashir. However, the ball took a sharp and edged Alick Athanaze's bat before getting through to Joe Root, who was standing at slip. Shoaib Bashir was happy to get his second wicket of the innings and celebrated by rubbing both his arms simultaneously in Cole Palmer style.

The video of the same was shared by England Cricket on its X handle.

Shoaib Bashir picked his first wicket of Kirk McKenzie before dismissing Kavem Hodge Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph to complete his third five-wicket haul in Tests. His figures 5/41 are the best bowling figures of Shoaib Bashir in a Test innings.

In the first innings, Bashir picked two wickets of Mikyle Louis and Krik McKenzie to register the figures of 2/108 in 25 overs.

