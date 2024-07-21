 ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint Second Most Among Active Players
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint Second Most Among Active Players

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint Second Most Among Active Players

Joe Root has climbed to 8th position for most runs in Test cricket, going past Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Joe Root. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England's ace batter Joe Root has racked up his 32nd Test hundred on day 4 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. In the process, the classy right-handed batter has equalled Rohit Sharma for most international centuries among active players with 48 and is only behind Virat Kohli, who has amassed 80.

Read Also
Video: Mark Wood Clocks Speed Of 97.1 MPH On Day 2 Of ENG vs WI 2nd Test
article-image

The incident occurred in the 84th over of the innings, sent down by Alzarri Joseph on day 4 as the right-arm speedster sent down a half volley. Root was on to it in a flash and drove stylishly through deep point for a boundary. The 32nd hundred also levels him with Steve Smith and Kane Williamson for most Test centuries among the current crop of players.

Day 4 of the 2nd Test also saw him go past ex West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul's tally of 11867 runs to become the 8th highest run-getter in Tests.

England lose wickets around Joe Root but in commanding position:

Meanwhile, England started day 4 ahead by 207 as Harry Brook reached three figures after staying unbeaten on 78 overnight. However, the West Indies hit back with wickets of Brook (109), Ben Stokes (8), and Jamie Smith (6) before lunch to leave the hosts in a bit of bother.

The Caribbeans had also got the wicket of Chris Woakes before the ex-England skipper reached three figures. The home side already have a lead of over 350, but are not willing to declare due to the docile nature of the surface.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Ben Stokes Gives Hilarious Reaction After Spotting His Lookalike At Trent Bridge During Day 4...

VIDEO: Ben Stokes Gives Hilarious Reaction After Spotting His Lookalike At Trent Bridge During Day 4...

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint...

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint...

Video: Para-Karate Athlete Tarun Sharma Thanks 'Tauba Tauba' Singer Karan Aujla For Helping Him...

Video: Para-Karate Athlete Tarun Sharma Thanks 'Tauba Tauba' Singer Karan Aujla For Helping Him...

IND vs UAE: Richa Ghosh Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Score Half-Century In Women's Asia Cup;...

IND vs UAE: Richa Ghosh Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Score Half-Century In Women's Asia Cup;...

IND vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup T20: India Storm To Their 2nd Consecutive Win, Trounce UAE By 78 Runs

IND vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup T20: India Storm To Their 2nd Consecutive Win, Trounce UAE By 78 Runs