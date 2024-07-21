ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint Second Most Among Active Players

Joe Root. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England's ace batter Joe Root has racked up his 32nd Test hundred on day 4 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. In the process, the classy right-handed batter has equalled Rohit Sharma for most international centuries among active players with 48 and is only behind Virat Kohli, who has amassed 80.

The incident occurred in the 84th over of the innings, sent down by Alzarri Joseph on day 4 as the right-arm speedster sent down a half volley. Root was on to it in a flash and drove stylishly through deep point for a boundary. The 32nd hundred also levels him with Steve Smith and Kane Williamson for most Test centuries among the current crop of players.

Hold the pose, Joe 🔥



That's some way to hit three figures 👏 pic.twitter.com/MS7mPTBn6Q — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2024

Day 4 of the 2nd Test also saw him go past ex West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul's tally of 11867 runs to become the 8th highest run-getter in Tests.

England lose wickets around Joe Root but in commanding position:

Meanwhile, England started day 4 ahead by 207 as Harry Brook reached three figures after staying unbeaten on 78 overnight. However, the West Indies hit back with wickets of Brook (109), Ben Stokes (8), and Jamie Smith (6) before lunch to leave the hosts in a bit of bother.

The Caribbeans had also got the wicket of Chris Woakes before the ex-England skipper reached three figures. The home side already have a lead of over 350, but are not willing to declare due to the docile nature of the surface.