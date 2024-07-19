 Video: Mark Wood Clocks Speed Of 97.1 MPH On Day 2 Of ENG vs WI 2nd Test
Mark Wood sent absolute thunderbolts against the West Indies batters on day 2 of the 2nd Test in Nottingham.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Mark Wood. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England speedster Mark Wood clocked a jaw-dropping speed of 97.1 mph on day 2 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Wood sent down a short-pitched delivery to Mikyle Louis in the 14th over of the innings as the right-hander arched his back in the nick of time.

The 34-year-old had already started his spell by sending down the fastest over by an England speedster on home soil, clocking well over 90 mph in all six balls, with the highest one being 96.5 mph. With Wood reaching a speed of 97.1 mph, the same flashed on the big screen at the venue.

However, he is yet to pick up a wicket.

