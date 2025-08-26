Video: P.T. Usha's Son Vignesh Ujjwal Gets Married To Krishna Ashok In Lavish Ceremony In Kochi, Mary Kom Also Makes Appearance

P.T. Usha's son Vignesh Ujjwal and his wife Krishna (L) | (Credits: Screengrab)

Retired Track and field athlete and now sports administrator P.T Usha's son Dr. Vignesh Ujjwal decked up in a traditional attire as he got married to Krishna in Kochi. In a video shared on Instagram, the 61-year-old wrote, 'Welcoming my daughter Krishna into our hearts! Wishing my son Vignesh and her a happy married life" as Mary Kom also attended the lavish ceremony.

Known as the 'Queen of Indian track and field', P.T Usha was arguably one of the best athletes produced by India. She has won a staggering four gold medals in Asian Games and three silver, making it seven cumulatively. Meanwhile, her son has now stepped on to the next phase of his life as he got married to Krishna Ashok in a high-profile ceremony at the Le Meridien Hotel.

Krishna had donned Kanjivaram saree with a matching blouse along with decking herself up in some heavy jewelry. Vignesh looked equally classy wearing a beige-toned kurta, scarf and dhoti. The couple also posed for various pictures together as the lavish ceremony was witnessed by various guests, most prominently by retired boxer Mary Kom. Krishna is the daughter of Ashok Kumar and Shini.