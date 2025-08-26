'...Iske Saath Mat Baitho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Moment With A Friend Goes Viral, Almost Abuses Him - VIDEO

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma was involved in a hilarious moment with his friend during an event and almost blurted out cuss words by pointing his hand at him. In a video surfaced on social media, the 38-year-old was seen donning a stylish black attire, making his appearance for the event.

The Nagpur-born cricketer is often known for his one-liners and does so even on the field, capturing the attention of the fans. It was one such incident in one of the latest videos now going viral on social media as Rohit teased one of his friends.

Watch the below video:

Rohit Sharma hasn't played a competitive match since Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025

Meanwhile, the elegant right-handed batter hasn't featured in a competitive match since the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings. The right-handed batter had announced his retirement from Test cricket when the cash-rich league was suspended for a week due to Operation Sindoor.

Nevertheless, the veteran batter was spotted at The Oval Cricket Ground in London as he headed to support Team India, who were playing their final Test against England. The next outing for him is likely to come only during the tour of Australia when the Men in Blue will play three T20Is and five T20Is, beginning on October 19, 2025.

Rohit, who is only active in ODI cricket, has an outstanding record in the format. Having played 273 ODIs, he has accumulated 11168 runs, averaging 48.76 alongside 32 centuries. His 264 is the highest individual score in the format and is the only cricketer to hammer three ODI double-centuries.

The 38-year-old's last outing for India was during the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand when the Men in Blue won the decider by four wickets.