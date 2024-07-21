VIDEO: Ben Stokes Gives Hilarious Reaction After Spotting His Lookalike At Trent Bridge During Day 4 Of ENG vs WI 2nd Test

Day four of the 2nd Test between England and West Indies at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham saw Ben Stokes give a hilarious reaction as the star all-rounder's lookalike surfaced on the big screen. In a video surfaced on social media, the 33-year-old looked at the spectator sheepishly.

Stokes hammered 69 in the first innings of the Test, but perished for a single-figure score in the 2nd. Hence, he sat at the dressing room balcony, waiting for England's innings to be over. Assistant coach Paul Collingwood couldn't help but smirk watching Stokes' lookalike.

Ben Stokes spotting his stunt double at Trent Bridge 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GfHydR328K — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 21, 2024

Centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook set up a 385-run target for the West Indies:

Meanwhile, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes struck pristine centuries to set up a 385-run target for the West Indies on day 4. The home side started the day at 248-3, holding a 207-run lead. Brook, who began the day unbeaten at 78, scored his first Test hundred on home soil before perishing for 109. The tourists also nipped out Stokes and Jamie Smith cheaply before lunch.

However, Root looked immovable and continued to increase the lead in the company of Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson. Root eventually perished for 115 as he holed out to extra cover. Jayden Seales managed to take a five-wicket haul by dismissing Mark Wood and Jayden Seales.