 VIDEO: Ben Stokes Gives Hilarious Reaction After Spotting His Lookalike At Trent Bridge During Day 4 Of ENG vs WI 2nd Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Ben Stokes Gives Hilarious Reaction After Spotting His Lookalike At Trent Bridge During Day 4 Of ENG vs WI 2nd Test

VIDEO: Ben Stokes Gives Hilarious Reaction After Spotting His Lookalike At Trent Bridge During Day 4 Of ENG vs WI 2nd Test

Ben Stokes gave a hilarious reaction after spotting his lookalike during the 2nd Test in Nottingham

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
article-image

Day four of the 2nd Test between England and West Indies at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham saw Ben Stokes give a hilarious reaction as the star all-rounder's lookalike surfaced on the big screen. In a video surfaced on social media, the 33-year-old looked at the spectator sheepishly.

Read Also
ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint...
article-image

Stokes hammered 69 in the first innings of the Test, but perished for a single-figure score in the 2nd. Hence, he sat at the dressing room balcony, waiting for England's innings to be over. Assistant coach Paul Collingwood couldn't help but smirk watching Stokes' lookalike.

Read Also
ENG vs WI: Ben Duckett Helps England Break 30-Year-Old World Record And Register Fastest Team 50 In...
article-image

Centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook set up a 385-run target for the West Indies:

Meanwhile, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes struck pristine centuries to set up a 385-run target for the West Indies on day 4. The home side started the day at 248-3, holding a 207-run lead. Brook, who began the day unbeaten at 78, scored his first Test hundred on home soil before perishing for 109. The tourists also nipped out Stokes and Jamie Smith cheaply before lunch.

However, Root looked immovable and continued to increase the lead in the company of Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson. Root eventually perished for 115 as he holed out to extra cover. Jayden Seales managed to take a five-wicket haul by dismissing Mark Wood and Jayden Seales.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

F1: Oscar Piastri Clinches Maiden GP Title In Hungary

F1: Oscar Piastri Clinches Maiden GP Title In Hungary

Men's Hockey Team Paris Olympics 2024 Preview: India Face Stern Test After Being Clubbed With...

Men's Hockey Team Paris Olympics 2024 Preview: India Face Stern Test After Being Clubbed With...

VIDEO: Ben Stokes Gives Hilarious Reaction After Spotting His Lookalike At Trent Bridge During Day 4...

VIDEO: Ben Stokes Gives Hilarious Reaction After Spotting His Lookalike At Trent Bridge During Day 4...

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint...

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint...

Video: Para-Karate Athlete Tarun Sharma Thanks 'Tauba Tauba' Singer Karan Aujla For Helping Him...

Video: Para-Karate Athlete Tarun Sharma Thanks 'Tauba Tauba' Singer Karan Aujla For Helping Him...