 ENG vs WI: Ben Duckett Helps England Break 30-Year-Old World Record And Register Fastest Team 50 In Test History
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsENG vs WI: Ben Duckett Helps England Break 30-Year-Old World Record And Register Fastest Team 50 In Test History

ENG vs WI: Ben Duckett Helps England Break 30-Year-Old World Record And Register Fastest Team 50 In Test History

England smashed their own record first set in 2002 when England scored 50 runs in 5 overs against Sri Lanka.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

England made a smashing start to the second Test against the West Indies on Thursday as they smashed the record for the fastest team fifty in the format's history.

Led by Ben Duckett's explosive start, England managed to score 50 runs in just 4.2 overs (26 balls) that included 11 fours.

They smashed their own record set in 1994 when England scored 50 runs in 4.3 overs against South Africa.

Fastest Team fifties in Test cricket (by overs)

4.2 overs - England vs West Indies (today)

4.3 overs - England vs South Africa (1994)

4.6 overs - England vs Sri Lanka (2002)

5.2 Overs - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (2004)

Duckett started the charge and scored 33 out of the first 50 runs for his team before getting to his half-century in just 32 balls, the joint-third fastest for England.

Fastest Test fifties for England (by balls faced)

28 - Ian Botham vs India, Delhi, 1981

30 - Jonny Bairstow vs New Zealand, Headingley, 2022

32 - Ian Botham vs New Zealand, The Oval, 1986

32 - Ben Duckett vs West Indies, Trent Bridge, 2024

And this happened after Alzarri Joseph removed Duckett's opener partner Zak Crawley with the 3rd ball of the match.

Duckett was eventually dismissed for 71 off 59 balls by Shamar Joseph in the 19th over with England's scorecard reading 105 for 2. Duckett lost his opener partner Zak Crawley in the first over when Alzarri Joseph dismissed him for a 3-ball duck after the West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first in Nottingham.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ENG vs WI: Ben Duckett Helps England Break 30-Year-Old World Record And Register Fastest Team 50 In...

ENG vs WI: Ben Duckett Helps England Break 30-Year-Old World Record And Register Fastest Team 50 In...

FIFA Rankings: Team India Remains 124th In Latest Standings, World Champions Argentina Consolidate...

FIFA Rankings: Team India Remains 124th In Latest Standings, World Champions Argentina Consolidate...

F1: Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas At End Of 2024 Season

F1: Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas At End Of 2024 Season

King Kohli On Top: Virat Kohli With Nearly ₹1,900 Cr Goes Past Shah Rukh Khan & Ranveer In...

King Kohli On Top: Virat Kohli With Nearly ₹1,900 Cr Goes Past Shah Rukh Khan & Ranveer In...

ICC Reportedly Lost Rs 167 Crore For Hosting T20 World Cup Matches In USA; Will Jay Shah Take Over...

ICC Reportedly Lost Rs 167 Crore For Hosting T20 World Cup Matches In USA; Will Jay Shah Take Over...