ENG vs WI: Ben Duckett Helps England Break 30-Year-Old World Record And Register Fastest Team 50 In Test History

England made a smashing start to the second Test against the West Indies on Thursday as they smashed the record for the fastest team fifty in the format's history.

Led by Ben Duckett's explosive start, England managed to score 50 runs in just 4.2 overs (26 balls) that included 11 fours.

They smashed their own record set in 1994 when England scored 50 runs in 4.3 overs against South Africa.

Fastest Team fifties in Test cricket (by overs)

4.2 overs - England vs West Indies (today)

4.3 overs - England vs South Africa (1994)

4.6 overs - England vs Sri Lanka (2002)

5.2 Overs - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (2004)

Duckett started the charge and scored 33 out of the first 50 runs for his team before getting to his half-century in just 32 balls, the joint-third fastest for England.

Fastest Test fifties for England (by balls faced)

28 - Ian Botham vs India, Delhi, 1981

30 - Jonny Bairstow vs New Zealand, Headingley, 2022

32 - Ian Botham vs New Zealand, The Oval, 1986

32 - Ben Duckett vs West Indies, Trent Bridge, 2024

And this happened after Alzarri Joseph removed Duckett's opener partner Zak Crawley with the 3rd ball of the match.

Duckett was eventually dismissed for 71 off 59 balls by Shamar Joseph in the 19th over with England's scorecard reading 105 for 2. Duckett lost his opener partner Zak Crawley in the first over when Alzarri Joseph dismissed him for a 3-ball duck after the West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first in Nottingham.