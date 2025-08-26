 Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Action

The Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 kicked off in Ajmer on 25th August 2025, delivering an action-packed day with three exciting matches that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image

The Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 kicked off in Ajmer on 25th August 2025, delivering an action-packed day with three exciting matches that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The opening clash between Daly College and Vidya Niketan Birla Public School ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw. Vidya Niketan struck first at 27:16, but Daly College responded with an equalizer at the 50th minute, ensuring the points were shared. Both teams displayed an evenly matched performance, with 4 shots on target each, while Daly College recorded 1 offside compared to Vidya Niketan’s 3. Tackles were hard fought DC 6 , VNBP 7, and corners were limited, with Vidya Niketan managing the only one of the game.

In the second encounter, Mayoor School Ajmer showcased dominance with a convincing 2-0 victory over The Rajkumar College. The hosts opened their account early at 16:17 and doubled the lead at 39:36, controlling 65% possession throughout the game. They registered 7 shots 4 on target while limiting their rivals to just 3 shots 1 on target. The match remained clean with no red cards, while Mayoor held the edge in corners 4 and offsides 4 compared to The Rajkumar College’s 2.

The final showdown saw high drama as Delhi World Public School stunned Mayo College, Ajmer with a 4-2 win in a goal packed fixture. Delhi World dominated possession 65% and capitalized on their opportunities with 8 shots 5 on target against Mayo’s 7 attempts 4 on target. Despite Mayo’s spirited fight, Delhi World controlled the tempo and sealed an impressive victory, finishing strong in both attack and defense with 5 offsides and 4 corners.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To Hospital – VIDEO
Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To Hospital – VIDEO
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered

With intense battles and standout performances, Day 2 of the Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 promised fans more electrifying action as the tournament progressed in Ajmer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Action

Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu...

Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu...

Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics

Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics

'Thank You For...': Virat Kohli Pens Wholehearted Tribute For Cheteshwar Pujara After Latter's...

'Thank You For...': Virat Kohli Pens Wholehearted Tribute For Cheteshwar Pujara After Latter's...

Hilarious Scenes! Novak Djokovic Gives His Autograph On Bald Fan's Head In A Wholesome Moment During...

Hilarious Scenes! Novak Djokovic Gives His Autograph On Bald Fan's Head In A Wholesome Moment During...