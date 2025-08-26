Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Action

The Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 kicked off in Ajmer on 25th August 2025, delivering an action-packed day with three exciting matches that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The opening clash between Daly College and Vidya Niketan Birla Public School ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw. Vidya Niketan struck first at 27:16, but Daly College responded with an equalizer at the 50th minute, ensuring the points were shared. Both teams displayed an evenly matched performance, with 4 shots on target each, while Daly College recorded 1 offside compared to Vidya Niketan’s 3. Tackles were hard fought DC 6 , VNBP 7, and corners were limited, with Vidya Niketan managing the only one of the game.

In the second encounter, Mayoor School Ajmer showcased dominance with a convincing 2-0 victory over The Rajkumar College. The hosts opened their account early at 16:17 and doubled the lead at 39:36, controlling 65% possession throughout the game. They registered 7 shots 4 on target while limiting their rivals to just 3 shots 1 on target. The match remained clean with no red cards, while Mayoor held the edge in corners 4 and offsides 4 compared to The Rajkumar College’s 2.

The final showdown saw high drama as Delhi World Public School stunned Mayo College, Ajmer with a 4-2 win in a goal packed fixture. Delhi World dominated possession 65% and capitalized on their opportunities with 8 shots 5 on target against Mayo’s 7 attempts 4 on target. Despite Mayo’s spirited fight, Delhi World controlled the tempo and sealed an impressive victory, finishing strong in both attack and defense with 5 offsides and 4 corners.

With intense battles and standout performances, Day 2 of the Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 promised fans more electrifying action as the tournament progressed in Ajmer.