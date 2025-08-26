 Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video

Known for his calm temperament and technically sound batting, Gaikwad has often been praised for his controlled aggression and this innings was yet another example of his growing dominance in domestic cricket. His knock not only boosted Maharashtra’s total but also energized the team in their campaign at the prestigious tournament.

Amertha Rangankar
Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: Chennai Super Kings/X

Maharashtra's star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad lit up the Buchi Babu Tournament 2025 with a fiery display of power-hitting, smashing four sixes in a single over against Himachal Pradesh. The thrilling knock came as a reminder of Gaikwad’s exceptional T20 and domestic cricket credentials, once again proving why he remains one of India's most explosive top-order batsmen.

The moment came during a crucial phase of Maharashtra's innings when Gaikwad decided to go after the bowling. Facing a Himachal Pradesh spinner, the stylish right-hander launched a brutal assault, clearing the ropes four times, with each shot executed with elegance and authority.

The over instantly shifted momentum in Maharashtra's favor and left the opposition bowlers scrambling for answers. Gaikwad’s confident footwork and clean hitting drew applause from the crowd and his teammates, as he showcased his ability to switch gears with ease.

Ruturaj Gaikwad left out of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad 

Ruturaj Gaikwad, one of India's most consistent performers in recent domestic outings, was left out of the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The omission comes as a surprise to many, especially considering his impressive performances across formats and his growing reputation as a reliable top-order batter.

The selectors opted for a combination of experience and versatility in the 15-member squad, but Gaikwad’s name was notably missing when the list was unveiled.

Ruturaj, who has represented India in both ODIs and T20Is, has consistently delivered solid performances when given opportunities. His technique, calm demeanor, and ability to adapt to different formats have made him a standout performer in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League.

