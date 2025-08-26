'This Is Sparta!': Throwback To The Time When Novak Djokovic & Gerard Butler Shared An Iconic Hollywood-Style Moment At US Open 2018; Video

Image: Gerard Butler/Danny/X

As fans enjoy the action at the US Open 2025, here’s a fun look back at one of the tournament’s most memorable celebrations.

After winning the US Open title in 2018, Novak Djokovic didn’t just lift the trophy, he brought some Hollywood fun to the court. Joining him in celebration was actor Gerard Butler, famous for playing King Leonidas in the movie 300.

The two stood side by side and shouted the famous line, “This is Sparta,” just like in the film. The crowd loved it, and the video quickly went viral. It showed a fun side of Djokovic and reminded fans that sports can be full of surprises.

Djokovic had just beaten Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets, equaling Pete Sampras’ Grand Slam record with his 14th title. But it was that playful moment with Butler that stole the spotlight.

Now, in 2025, it still stands as one of the most unforgettable US Open celebrations ever.

'I'm Going To Be Very Expensive...': Novak Djokovic Jokes About Retirement Plans In Hilarious US Open 2025 Segment; Video

Tennis fans were treated to a dose of Novak Djokovic’s trademark humor during an off-court segment at the 2025 US Open, where the Serbian star cracked a joke that had everyone, including his fellow players, laughing.

During the light-hearted interaction, Djokovic was asked the classic question that has followed him in recent years, “What’s your plan after you retire from tennis?” With a mischievous smile, Djokovic responded, “My plans after I retire from tennis is to coach Fonseca. I’m going to be very expensive for him. So be ready.”

The comment drew instant laughter, especially since Djokovic was referring to rising Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who has been making waves on the tour. Fonseca, known for his raw talent and explosive energy, has caught the attention of many, including Djokovic himself.

Djokovic’s playful answer added a comedic twist to the otherwise serious topic of retirement, showing yet again that his personality off the court is as magnetic as his performances on it. While he made it clear he was joking, fans couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like if one of the greatest players in history really did take on a coaching role, especially with a promising youngster like Fonseca.