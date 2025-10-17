Salman Agha Set To Lose T20I Captaincy After Hattrick Of Defeats Against India In Asia Cup; PCB To Name Veteran All-Rounder As New Captain: Report

Image: X

The Pakistan cricket team is set to witness a major shakeup, with the leadership role in the T20I format set to change hands. According to the PTI report, following the dismal showing against India in the Asia Cup 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is poised to replace Salman Ali Agha with all-rounder Shadab Khan as T20I captain. The decision to change captain is made with the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind, which is set to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

Shadab will take over the leadership role once he recovers from shoulder surgery by next month. His promotion follows Pakistan’s three consecutive defeats to India in the Asia Cup 2025, prompting widespread criticism of Agha’s leadership and tactical decisions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why is Shadab Khan considered for skipper's role?

Shadab has featured in 112 T20Is and served as vice-captain, as well as captain for several franchises in global leagues. His dual utility as a leg-spinner and lower-order finisher provides the balance the team has been lacking.

Pakistan's shambolic Asia Cup performance

The Asia Cup final underscored Pakistan’s struggles. Despite cruising at 113 for one, the side collapsed dramatically, losing nine wickets for only 33 runs to be bowled out for 146. India chased down the total in a tight finish, clinching their ninth Asia Cup crown. Tilak Varma was the star of the match playing an unbeaten innings of 69 runs after Kuldeep Yadav spun web around Pakistan batters to claim four wickets in the final.

Agha’s form was equally underwhelming, managing just 72 runs across seven matches at a strike rate of 80.90. With the World Cup less than a year away, the PCB sees fresh leadership under Shadab as essential to restoring momentum and confidence in the T20I setup.