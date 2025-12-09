 IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya, Bowlers Humiliate South Africa With 101-Run Drubbing, Take 1-0 Series Lead
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
article-image

India put on a clinical display in their series opener against South Africa. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted a competitive 175 thanks to a blazing half-century from Hardik Pandya. In response, South Africa crumbled in the chase, being bowled out for just 74 with Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy all among the wickets.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and put India into bat on a tricky surface. Vice-captain Shubman Gill, who returned to the side from injury, last two balls as he was dismissed in the first over. Suryakumar Yadav's torrid run with the bat also continued as India slipped to 46/3.

Tilak Varma and Axar Patel painstakingly resurrected the Indian innings but runs came at a slow pace. It was only after Hardik Pandya entered that the game came alive. The 32-year-old playing his first game after 2 months was in top form. Hardik struck his 6th t20I half-century scoring a stunning 28-ball 59. India posted 175/6 thanks to Pandya's efforts, a score well above par.

In the chase, South Africa never in the game. Arshdeep Singh struck twice early, dismissing Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs. Axar Patel bundled out captain Aiden Markram, while Hardik Pandya sent David Miller packing.

India used 6 bowlers and each of the bowlers pitched in with wickets. The match was not without controversy with Bumrah picking up Dewald Brevis for his landmark 100th T20I wicket. However, later replays showed he had seemingly overstepped, but the umpires ruled in favour of the bowler.

South Africa were shot out for 74, their lowest ever score in T20 Internationals. India now take a 1-0 lead with the next game in Mullanpur on Thursday.

