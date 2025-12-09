IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Scales Mount 100 In T20Is, Achieves Rare Feat In International Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah scaled a major milestone on Tuesday. After a break in the ODI series, Bumrah has roared back with form in the IND vs SA 1st t20I in Cuttack. The 32-year-old became the first Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets across all three formats of the game.

Arguably India's greatest bowler of the current generation, Bumrah has been a constant across formats when fit. He arrived for the t20I series on 99 wickets and reached the three-figure mark with the wicket of Dewald Brevis on Tuesday. He is only the second to reach 100 wickets in T20Is for India, behind Arshdeep Singh.

Overall, Bumrah has 234 wickets in Tests, with a further 149 in ODIs. He is the fifth overall to take 100 wickets in all formats. Tim Southee (391 in Tests, 221 in ODIs and 164 in T20Is), Shakib Al Hasan (246, 317, 149), Shaheen Shah Afridi (121, 135, 126) and Lasith Malinga (101, 338, 107) are the others to have breached the milestone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also VIDEO: Tilak Varma Hits Anrich Nortje OUT Of The Stadium In Monster SIX During IND vs SA 1st T20I

Most wickets for India in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh - 107 wickets (69 matches)

Jasprit Bumrah - 101 wickets (81 matches)

Hardik Pandya - 99 wickets (121 matches)

Yuzvendra Chahal - 96 wickets (80 matches)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90 wickets (87 matches)

Bumrah eventually finished with figures of 2/17 in his three overs. The 32-year-old now has 101 wickets in 81 matches, averaging a staggering 17.92. His economy of 6.35 is the lowest for any India bowler with more than 25 wickets. In fact, among full member nation bowlers, only Rashid Khan has a better economy rate than Bumrah after taking 100 wickets.