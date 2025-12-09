 IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Scales Mount 100 In T20Is, Achieves Rare Feat In International Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah breached the 100-wicket mark in T20Is in the IND vs SA 1st t20I in Cuttack on Tuesday. Bumrah arrived for the game on 99 wickets and became the second after Arshdeep Singh to the milestone. The 32-year-old is the first Indian to have 100 wickets in all three formats of the game for India and the 5th overall.

Updated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah scaled a major milestone on Tuesday. After a break in the ODI series, Bumrah has roared back with form in the IND vs SA 1st t20I in Cuttack. The 32-year-old became the first Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets across all three formats of the game.

Arguably India's greatest bowler of the current generation, Bumrah has been a constant across formats when fit. He arrived for the t20I series on 99 wickets and reached the three-figure mark with the wicket of Dewald Brevis on Tuesday. He is only the second to reach 100 wickets in T20Is for India, behind Arshdeep Singh.

Overall, Bumrah has 234 wickets in Tests, with a further 149 in ODIs. He is the fifth overall to take 100 wickets in all formats. Tim Southee (391 in Tests, 221 in ODIs and 164 in T20Is), Shakib Al Hasan (246, 317, 149), Shaheen Shah Afridi (121, 135, 126) and Lasith Malinga (101, 338, 107) are the others to have breached the milestone.

Arshdeep Singh - 107 wickets (69 matches)

Jasprit Bumrah - 101 wickets (81 matches)

Hardik Pandya - 99 wickets (121 matches)

Yuzvendra Chahal - 96 wickets (80 matches)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90 wickets (87 matches)

Bumrah eventually finished with figures of 2/17 in his three overs. The 32-year-old now has 101 wickets in 81 matches, averaging a staggering 17.92. His economy of 6.35 is the lowest for any India bowler with more than 25 wickets. In fact, among full member nation bowlers, only Rashid Khan has a better economy rate than Bumrah after taking 100 wickets.

