VIDEO: Tilak Varma Hits Anrich Nortje OUT Of The Stadium In Monster SIX During IND vs SA 1st T20I

Tilak Varma made a massive statement in his duel against Anrich Nortje in the IND vs SA 1st t20I on Tuesday. With the South Africa speedster bowling at rapid pace, Tilak was struggling to get the ball away. However, the Mumbai Indians star turned it around and smashed the pacer for a humungous six in Cuttack. Such was the hit, that it hit the roof and cleared the stadium.

The incident took place in the 10th over of the Indian innings. The hosts were struggling with South Africa striking thrice on a tacky wicket in Cuttack. Varma himself had gone into a shell, batting on 16 off 24 balls. He tried to clear the fence with a sweep of Anrich Nortje but missed.

Varma however decided to turn the gears in style. With Nortje bowling it just short outside off, Tilak hung back and absolutely nailed it over deep square leg with a swipe. Such was the hit, that it cleared the stadium. Varma's six hit the roof, and went out of the Barabati stadium, travelling 89m. The umpires had to undergo a ball change having lost the ball outside the stadium.

Tilak Varma eventually managed just 26 off 32 balls. While not the typical T20 innings, he helped rebuild the Indian innings after they lost their way early. Earlier in the day, he went past 1000 T20I runs. The left-hander is the 13th to reach the 4-figure mark for India in the format.

He has done so in relatively quick time, doing so in just 34 innings. Tilak Varma is the 5th fastest to the 1k mark for India behind Abhishek Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.