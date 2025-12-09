 VIDEO: Tilak Varma Hits Anrich Nortje OUT Of The Stadium In Monster SIX During IND vs SA 1st T20I
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Tilak Varma Hits Anrich Nortje OUT Of The Stadium In Monster SIX During IND vs SA 1st T20I

VIDEO: Tilak Varma Hits Anrich Nortje OUT Of The Stadium In Monster SIX During IND vs SA 1st T20I

Tilak Varma made a massive statement in his duel against Anrich Nortje in the IND vs SA 1st t20I on Tuesday. With the South Africa speedster bowling at rapid pace, Tilak was struggling to get the ball away. However, the Mumbai Indians star turned it around and smashed the pacer for a humungous six in Cuttack. Such was the hit, that it hit the roof and cleared the stadium.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
article-image

Tilak Varma made a massive statement in his duel against Anrich Nortje in the IND vs SA 1st t20I on Tuesday. With the South Africa speedster bowling at rapid pace, Tilak was struggling to get the ball away. However, the Mumbai Indians star turned it around and smashed the pacer for a humungous six in Cuttack. Such was the hit, that it hit the roof and cleared the stadium.

The incident took place in the 10th over of the Indian innings. The hosts were struggling with South Africa striking thrice on a tacky wicket in Cuttack. Varma himself had gone into a shell, batting on 16 off 24 balls. He tried to clear the fence with a sweep of Anrich Nortje but missed.

Varma however decided to turn the gears in style. With Nortje bowling it just short outside off, Tilak hung back and absolutely nailed it over deep square leg with a swipe. Such was the hit, that it cleared the stadium. Varma's six hit the roof, and went out of the Barabati stadium, travelling 89m. The umpires had to undergo a ball change having lost the ball outside the stadium.

Read Also
Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma & Other Team India Stars Visit Shri Jagannath Temple Ahead Of IND Vs...
article-image

Tilak Varma eventually managed just 26 off 32 balls. While not the typical T20 innings, he helped rebuild the Indian innings after they lost their way early. Earlier in the day, he went past 1000 T20I runs. The left-hander is the 13th to reach the 4-figure mark for India in the format.

FPJ Shorts
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

He has done so in relatively quick time, doing so in just 34 innings. Tilak Varma is the 5th fastest to the 1k mark for India behind Abhishek Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Swagger Takes Cuttack By Storm, All-Rounder Smashes 'No Look' Six In IND Vs SA...

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Swagger Takes Cuttack By Storm, All-Rounder Smashes 'No Look' Six In IND Vs SA...

Industry Stalwarts Set To Decode The Future Of Professional Leagues At Premier Sports Business...

Industry Stalwarts Set To Decode The Future Of Professional Leagues At Premier Sports Business...

VIDEO: Tilak Varma Hits Anrich Nortje OUT Of The Stadium In Monster SIX During IND vs SA 1st T20I

VIDEO: Tilak Varma Hits Anrich Nortje OUT Of The Stadium In Monster SIX During IND vs SA 1st T20I

IND W Vs SL W: Kamalini, Vaishnavi Included As BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is

IND W Vs SL W: Kamalini, Vaishnavi Included As BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is

'FOUR & OUT': Shubman Gill Fails On Return From Injury, Falls Cheaply In IND Vs SA 1st T20I

'FOUR & OUT': Shubman Gill Fails On Return From Injury, Falls Cheaply In IND Vs SA 1st T20I