 Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Moves Into Semi-Finals After Lorenzo Musetti Retires, Taking Two-Set Lead
HomeSportsAustralian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Moves Into Semi-Finals After Lorenzo Musetti Retires, Taking Two-Set Lead

Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Moves Into Semi-Finals After Lorenzo Musetti Retires, Taking Two-Set Lead

Novak Djokovic reached the Australian Open semi-finals after Lorenzo Musetti retired injured despite leading by two sets in their quarter-final. Musetti suffered an upper-right leg injury in the third set. Djokovic expressed sympathy for his opponent and called himself lucky to advance, also setting records for most AO match wins and 1,400 tour-level matches.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Moves Into Semi-Finals After Lorenzo Musetti Retires, Taking Two-Set Lead | (Image Credits: X)

Melbourne: Serbian legend and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic moved into the semi-finals of the Australian Open as his opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, was forced to retire while leading 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 in the pair's quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

Musetti's hopes of ending his Grand Slam drought against Djokovic were dashed in cruel fashion in Melbourne. Stepping onto Rod Laver Arena, having lost all three previous meetings with Djokovic at the majors, according to the ATP Tour website.

Musetti's quarterfinal magic was cut short by an upper-right leg injury, which struck in the third game's third set, after he'd built a two-set lead. The Italian battled on for a bit, even after a physio visit at 1-2, but couldn't keep going after two hours and eight minutes of intense play.

ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma Remains No.1 Batter, Suryakumar Yadav Jumps To 7th After IND Vs...
article-image

"I don't know what to say except I feel really sorry for him, and he was a far better player. I was on my way home tonight. These kinds of things happen in sport. It happened to me a few times, but being in the quarters of a Grand Slam, two sets to love up, and being in full control, it's so unfortunate. I don't know what else I can sa,y and I really wish him a speedy recovery. He should have been a winner today, no doubt," Djokovic said after the match.

"The strategy worked very well for the first couple of games, and then it changed completely. Four winners in the first two games, and no unforced errors. Then in the rest of the match, I had another four winners and probably 40 errors. But that's what Lorenzo does to you," said Djokovic, who now holds a 10-1 Head2Head lead over Musetti.

'Accidental But A Great Meeting': Anupam Kher Stumbles Into Rohit Sharma's Vanity Van, Fans Love...
article-image

"He makes you play. When you think the point is finished, it's not. Obviously, a bit more wind today, swirly conditions, and when you attack him you don't know what to expect... What can I say. I tried my best. Yes, I have a blister here and there, but nothing really majorly bothered me. I just wasn't feeling the ball today in the first couple of sets, but that's also due to his quality and his variety of game. I'm just extremely lucky to get through this one today," he concluded.

By stepping on court Wednesday, Djokovic became just the third man (after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer) to compete in 1,400 tour-level matches. Djokovic also surpassed Federer to claim sole ownership of the record for the most Australian Open singles match wins (103).

