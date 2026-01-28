 IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Dismissed For GOLDEN Duck After Strike Swap With Sanju Samson
India's decision to let Abhishek Sharma face the first ball of the innings turned out to be a major fail in Vishakhapatnam. After Sanju Samson was dismissed for a golden duck in Guwahati, Sharma took strike for the first ball for the IND vs NZ 4th T20I on Wednesday. The left-hander stepped out trying to clear the boundary, only for an edge to carry to Devon Conway at third man.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
article-image

A change in strike turned out to be a poor decision as India lost Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a first ball duck in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I on Wednesday. Sharma facing Matt Henry, danced down the track trying to impose himself in the chase. However, the left-hander edged it with the ball flying to Devon Conway at third man who completed a diving catch.

It marked the second consecutive game that India lost a wicket with the first ball of the run chase. In Guwahati, Sanju Samson was clean bowled with a peach for a golden duck. Overall, it marked the fifth time that an Indian batter was dismissed for the first ball of the innings.

In the IND vs NZ series so far, Sanju Samson had taken strike for the first ball in all 3 games. The Kerala batter struggled for runs, scoring a total of 16 while the rest of India's batting feasted on the Kiwi attack. With Abhishek scoring back to back blazing half-centuries, the two openers swapped strikes. The move proved to be detrimental for Abhishek, who was dismissed for a duck.

New Zealand posted a mammoth 215 batting first in Vishakhapatnam. The Men in Blue will need to pull off a record chase to have any hopes of pulling off a whitewash.

