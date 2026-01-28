 Hardik Pandya Hits Bullseye, DIRECT HIT To Run Out Kiwi Skipper Mitchell Santner In IND Vs NZ 4th T20I | VIDEO
Hardik Pandya made a massive impact in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday. Pandya caught the New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner short off the crease while scampering through for a single. The all-rounder hit the stumps with his throw from short fine leg, with Santner's dive unable to save him from the inevitable.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Hardik Pandya might have not bowled a single delivery but made his impact on the IND vs NZ 4th T20I on Wednesday. With India opting for a 5-bowler line up in Ishan Kishan's absence, Hardik was not required to chip in with his bowling in Vishakhapatnam. However, the Mumbai Indians captain made his mark in the field with a stunning direct hit to send Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner packing.

In the 17th over of the innings, Santner tried to steal a quick single while the ball travelled towards Hardik Pandya at short fine leg. The Indian superstar quickly assessed his options, and decided to go for the bowler's end - further away from his position. Pandya hit the bullseye catching Santner's desperate dive short of the crease.

It was a vital breakthrough for India considering the game situation. In his short stay at the crease, Santner had found the fence twice, hitting a four and a six to quickly move to 11 off just 6 balls. The left-hander had played a vital hand in the last game, and was key for the Kiwis in their chances to put a big score. Hardik put paid to those plans with his razor sharp instincts to break a potentially dangerous partnership.

