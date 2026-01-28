'Come To My Baramati...': PV Sindhu Pens Emotional Tribute After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death In Plane Crash

mage: PV Sindhu/Ajit Pawar/X

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who tragically lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning. Sindhu took to X to share a heartfelt and emotional message, reflecting on her personal interactions with the veteran leader.

“Rest in peace, Ajit Dada,” Sindhu wrote, recalling the privilege of meeting him on several occasions. She spoke warmly about his discipline, strong work ethic, and genuine love for the people he served. Sindhu also shared a poignant regret, revealing that Pawar had often invited her to visit Baramati, a plan she kept postponing, never imagining she would lose the chance forever.

“I kept thinking there would be time. I never imagined I’d regret not coming like this,” she wrote, capturing the sense of loss and disbelief felt by many.

The tragic incident occurred around 9 am, shortly after the aircraft departed from Mumbai. Ajit Pawar was travelling to Baramati to attend a public meeting amid ongoing Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The crash claimed the lives of Pawar and four others on board.

Concluding her message, Sindhu prayed for strength and courage for the bereaved families, echoing the sentiments of a nation in mourning. Her tribute joined a growing chorus of condolences from across the sports and political fraternity, underlining Ajit Pawar’s lasting impact beyond politics.

Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his grief over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on X, writing, “Very sad to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji. Maharashtra has lost a dedicated leader who worked for the people, across the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Ajit Pawar tragically passed away on Wednesday morning when the plane he was traveling in crashed while attempting to land near Baramati. Four others on board also lost their lives, according to officials.

Tendulkar’s message highlighted Pawar’s dedication to public service and acknowledged the loss felt by the state. The incident has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, with condolences pouring in from political leaders, sports personalities, and citizens nationwide.

Pawar’s contributions to both governance and social initiatives made him a respected figure, and his untimely passing marks a significant loss for the people of Maharashtra.