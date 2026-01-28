 Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane & Other Sports Personalities Mourn Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane & Other Sports Personalities Mourn Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane & Other Sports Personalities Mourn Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

The Indian sports fraternity mourned the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred around 9 a.m., shortly after departing Mumbai while Pawar was traveling to a public meeting amid Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, killing him and four others.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Indian sports fraternity expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 am, shortly after the aircraft departed from Mumbai while Pawar was en route to attend a public meeting amid ongoing Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The crash claimed the lives of Pawar and four others.

Read Also
BREAKING: Ajit Pawar's Plane Crashes While Landing In Pune's Baramati, Maharashtra Deputy CM...
article-image
Read Also
Ajit Pawar Passes Away: Kerala Legislative Assembly Pays Respects To Maharashtra Deputy Chief...
article-image

Pawer, popularly known as “Dada,” was not only a towering figure in Maharashtra politics but also served as the President of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, contributing significantly to the development of sports in the state. His loss was felt deeply across the sporting community.

Here's how the Sporting fraternity reacted

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: 28 January, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: 28 January, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Vaa Vaathiyaar On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Krithi Shetty & Karthi Action Comedy Film
Vaa Vaathiyaar On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Krithi Shetty & Karthi Action Comedy Film
NIIT Learning Systems Net Profit Rises To ₹743 Crore In Q3, Revenue Grows 19% YoY To ₹4,997 Crore
NIIT Learning Systems Net Profit Rises To ₹743 Crore In Q3, Revenue Grows 19% YoY To ₹4,997 Crore
Mumbai's Most-Awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Back! Brinda Miller Explains The Theme For 2026 & Why KGAF Is More Than Just A Regular Fest
Mumbai's Most-Awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Is Back! Brinda Miller Explains The Theme For 2026 & Why KGAF Is More Than Just A Regular Fest

India Olympic Association chief P.T. Usha shared on Instagram, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden passing away of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar ji. His absence will be felt in sports, as he served as the President of Maharashtra Olympic Association. My heartfelt condolences with his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his grief on X, saying, “Very sad to learn about the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji. Maharashtra has lost a dedicated leader who worked for the people, across the state. May God grant his soul peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar in the tragic plane crash. He was a dedicated leader who served the state with utmost commitment and integrity. His contributions to public service and the development of the state will always be remembered.”

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh described the incident as “extremely painful and heart-wrenching” and extended his condolences, adding, “May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!”

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane tweeted, “Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. My thoughts are with his family,” while former captain Mohammed Azharuddin wrote, “Deeply shaken by the news of Ajit Pawar’s plane crash. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find the strength and courage to endure this profound loss.”

The outpouring of grief from sports personalities highlights the wide-reaching impact of Pawar’s contributions to both public service and sports administration, marking a significant loss for Maharashtra and the nation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane & Other Sports Personalities Mourn Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM...
Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane & Other Sports Personalities Mourn Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM...
'My Heartfelt Condolences...': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar,...
'My Heartfelt Condolences...': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar,...
'Shocked & Saddened': IOA President P.T. Usha Offers Condolences As Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar...
'Shocked & Saddened': IOA President P.T. Usha Offers Condolences As Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar...
Ishan Kishan Dragged Away By Bishnoi, Arshdeep & Abhishek As Team India's Banter Goes Viral Ahead Of...
Ishan Kishan Dragged Away By Bishnoi, Arshdeep & Abhishek As Team India's Banter Goes Viral Ahead Of...
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues Fined For Slow Over-Rate
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues Fined For Slow Over-Rate