Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane & Other Sports Personalities Mourn Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

The Indian sports fraternity expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 am, shortly after the aircraft departed from Mumbai while Pawar was en route to attend a public meeting amid ongoing Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The crash claimed the lives of Pawar and four others.

Pawer, popularly known as “Dada,” was not only a towering figure in Maharashtra politics but also served as the President of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, contributing significantly to the development of sports in the state. His loss was felt deeply across the sporting community.

Here's how the Sporting fraternity reacted

India Olympic Association chief P.T. Usha shared on Instagram, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden passing away of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar ji. His absence will be felt in sports, as he served as the President of Maharashtra Olympic Association. My heartfelt condolences with his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his grief on X, saying, “Very sad to learn about the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji. Maharashtra has lost a dedicated leader who worked for the people, across the state. May God grant his soul peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar in the tragic plane crash. He was a dedicated leader who served the state with utmost commitment and integrity. His contributions to public service and the development of the state will always be remembered.”

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh described the incident as “extremely painful and heart-wrenching” and extended his condolences, adding, “May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!”

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane tweeted, “Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. My thoughts are with his family,” while former captain Mohammed Azharuddin wrote, “Deeply shaken by the news of Ajit Pawar’s plane crash. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find the strength and courage to endure this profound loss.”

The outpouring of grief from sports personalities highlights the wide-reaching impact of Pawar’s contributions to both public service and sports administration, marking a significant loss for Maharashtra and the nation.